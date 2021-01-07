Traveling sea lion show to debut at Raging Rivers Water Park in Grafton

Maybe, the year 2021 needs more sea lions.

Raging Rivers Water Park in Grafton is happy to deliver.

It’s debuting a Sea Lion Splash show from June 19-27, the park announced Thursday.

It’s the only traveling sea lion show in the country, it says. It’s run by Squalus, Inc., an organization that gives homes to beached sea lions unable to return to the wild.

“At first glance, these ‘performers’ may look more suited for channel surfing from a comfy seat on the couch,” according to a statement. “But when the bright lights shine on them, these whiskered wonders come to life, putting on a one-of-a-kind display of singing and dancing, acrobatics, and all manner of delightful hijinks.”

The sea lions will shoot baskets and turn handstands. “And if you’re lucky…you just might get a kiss from one of these lovely ladies,” the statement says.

The show will also talk about sea lions and what humans can do to ensure their survival.

In November, the announced it was bought by an investment group in October. The park, which sits on four acres facing the Mississippi River, will add more than 30 cabanas, three water slides, additions to the kid’s water play area, and updated menus.

The sea lion show is free with admission.

