"Twelfth Night," Shakespeare's romantic comedy involving twins and mistaken identity, has been announced as this summer's mainstage St. Louis Shakespeare Festival production.

Performances will run from May 31 through June 25 in Forest Park's Shakespeare Glen,, with opening night set for June 2. Directed by Chicago-based theater artist Lisa Portes, the play will be set in contemporary Miami and feature a largely Latino cast.

Producing artist director Tom Ridgely described Portes as "one of the most accomplished artists that we've been able to bring to St. Louis, and to the festival. So that's really exciting."

Selecting the Shakespeare play to present in the park each summer "is always a collaborative process," Ridgely said. "If the director's got a vision for the play that we're excited by, that's all we're looking for." The festival last staged "Twelfth Night" in the park in 2013.

Performances are free, with a limited number of reserved seats and lawn boxes available for purchase later this spring.

St. Louis Shakespeare Festival will also present "The Merry Wives of Windsor" (Aug. 1-27) in Missouri and Illinois parks through its TourCo program; a soccer-themed "Shakespeare in the Streets" production (Sept. 14-16) in downtown St. Louis; and "Q Brothers Christmas Carol" at the National Blues Museum in December.

For more information: stlshakes.org.