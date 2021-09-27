Twitter reacts to WWE announcement: Orton predicts a three-peat

Wrestling fans are just a little excited about today's announcement that the Royal Rumble is coming to St. Louis in January:
Been waiting for this. See yall in St. Louie. #RoyalRumble https://t.co/QgsTOQjvKB— Crunk ain't dead (@angrymanbrandon) September 27, 2021
Home sweet home! https://t.co/YV4EJvtL8m— moargunfreeman (@JustBC98) September 27, 2021
Let’s goooooooooo! 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼#FiveFourThreeTwoOne #RoyalRumble https://t.co/7yr8eROSZh— L. (@HiMyNameIsLogan) September 27, 2021
https://t.co/5MTfSwm2iF pic.twitter.com/pRfcWuhEIo— Larry - Certified Personal Trainer (@Brawler2k21) September 27, 2021
At least one person wants the WWE to take a page from the NHL:
I wanted, even as cold as it gets in St Louis in January, for them to use Busch stadium, but this is still very cool https://t.co/Qn80GZx9Qs— tramp. (@TrampInPCola) September 27, 2021
Will it sell?
It'll sell well because it's the #RoyalRumble, but still, this is an interesting choice 👀— Reece Kelley Graham (@ReeceKelleyG) September 27, 2021
66,965 is an ambitious capacity for a market as small as St. Louis.#WWE ran Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas (65,000) in Aug. That market is smaller, but Vegas is *the* destination city. https://t.co/r4ePVN8zF6
The event is expected to draw more than 40,000 fans, said John P. Saboor, WWE’s executive vice president of special events.
Fans are also making predictions:
For the 3RD TIME😁 pic.twitter.com/W0v8cmDn3G— Hamid8 (@Hamid_2808) September 27, 2021
Time for Randy Orton to join Stone Cold Steve Austin as the only man to win the Royal Rumble three times. St. Louis is "The Viper" home town... #WWE #RoyalRumble #RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/LIBZTHUnIc— Raphael Wilson (@089968Raph___) September 27, 2021
Women 2022 Royal Rumble winner pic.twitter.com/fkoecshcVj— GrandSlamBayley⚡️ (@baylegend22) September 27, 2021
kieth lee and liv morgan winning🥱— Isaiah 🖤💀(Depressed Ravens fan) (@NotIsaiah__) September 27, 2021
#3peat https://t.co/a01JxQQEMO— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) September 27, 2021
The 35th annual Royal Rumble is set for Jan. 29 at the Dome at America’s Center.