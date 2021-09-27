 Skip to main content
Twitter reacts to WWE announcement: Orton predicts a three-peat
Wrestling fans are just a little excited about today's announcement that the Royal Rumble is coming to St. Louis in January: 

At least one person wants the WWE to take a page from the NHL:

Will it sell? 

The event is expected to draw more than 40,000 fans, said John P. Saboor, WWE’s executive vice president of special events.

Fans are also making predictions:

