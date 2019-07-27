To celebrate its 25th season, Union Avenue Opera is providing a little bit of Christmas in July with a traditional production of Giacomo Puccini’s “La bohème” for the third time in the company’s history.
The first act takes place on Christmas Eve in the Latin Quarter of 1830s Paris as proverbial starving artist types — Rodolfo the poet, Marcello the painter, Schaunard the musician and Colline the philosopher — desperately try to pay rent, eat, love.
Those familiar with the Broadway musical “Rent” will recognize much in this tenderly tragic story. Based on Henri Murger’s 1845 episodic novel “Scènes de la vie de bohème,” Puccini’s 1896 “La bohème” presents four episodes in four acts that follow the story of two pairs of lovers: Rodolfo and Mimi, and Marcello and his sometimes girlfriend, Musetta.
Conductor Elizabeth Hastings — the only woman to ever conduct a UAO main stage opera (her first UAO appearance was in 2011 conducting Rossini’s “La Cenerentola”) — expertly held the orchestra, the superb cast and ensemble, complete with children’s chorus, tightly together during the raucous scene outside Café Momus in Act II. Director Mark Freiman did a fine job with talented performers. The final scene of the opera is particularly poignant; the audience learns Mimi dies before the characters on stage do as her hand goes limp, dropping her fur muff. Tense dramatic irony builds as the characters soon discover what the audience has known for some time in a really well-directed and executed scene.
The set by scenic designer Patrick Huber features a huge screen displaying a black and white image of Paris rooftops behind a wall jutting out at a 45-degree angle. Within the wall a huge picture window efficiently serves as the inside of the artists’ garret in Acts I and IV as well as the outside of both the Café Momus in Act II and the Tavern in Act III. Costume designer Teresa Doggett adorns the cast with superbly detailed period costumes. A finely laced red gown, red-feathered headpiece and red garter make Cree Carrico’s fine job of portraying the flirtatious Musetta a little easier. A matching red scarf around Alcindoro’s (E. Scott Levin) neck provides visual evidence of Musetta’s jurisdiction over her cuckold.
The voices of tenor Jesse Donner as Rodolfo and soprano Yulia Lysenko as Mimi were well matched and powerful. Donner’s rendering of the famous “Che gelida manina” was an audience favorite judging by the enthusiastic applause; Lysenko’s equally famous “Sì. Mi chiamano Mimì” came off beautifully. The highlight of the pair was the duet “O Soave Fanciulla.” Especially moving was the very end of Act I as the two sing from offstage; their voices sounded supernaturally sympathetic, powerful yet distant.
Another highlight comes at the end of Act III when complex musical textures intertwine as four voices sing about two relationships moving in opposite directions. On stage with Mimi and Rodolfo, Marcello, played by Andrew Wannigman, and Musetta, played by Cree Carrico, sing symbiotically well together even as their relationship disintegrates. Isaiah Musik-Ayala as Colline and Nicholas Ward as Schaunard performed well in their roles. The orchestra, too, was spot on. For as few of them as there were, the string section sounded lush. Megan Stout’s harp playing was exceptionally beautiful.
“La bohème” has long been considered a classic first opera, and UAO’s reasonably priced, accessible, yet highly polished production is a great first-time opera experience. Treat yourself and your children or grandchildren to UAO’s Christmas in July.