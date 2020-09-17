Union Station introduces new family-friendly Halloween experience

Union Station is rolling out something spooky during the weeks leading to Halloween–a walking journey through the station’s stationary rail cars, which will be decorated with skeleton pirates, witches, creepy creatures and even a candy fantasyland.

The Union Station Halloween Experience starts Oct. 9 and will run through the 31st. Tickets are $20 each, and is a not-so-scary experience for families and kids.

Guests enter through a large tent in the parking lot, east of the trains. Inside, families will go through a spooky maze and then a barnyard where kids 12 and under receive a pumpkin.

Guests will then walk through four rail cars, where they will solve a Riddle of the Werewolf with the help of clues given by actors on board. They will get a treat at the end.

A limited amount of people will be allowed on each train car, and masks are required. The experience will take about 40 minutes.

Guests can also shop in a fall market tent at the Purina Performance Plaza, buy a Halloween Freak Shake at the Soda Fountain and watch the hourly fire and light shows at the lake. The St. Louis Wheel will glow in Halloween color themes, too.