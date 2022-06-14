Unpredictability and dissing Albert Pujols: What to expect at AEW’s St. Louis show

Some of the world’s top professional wrestlers will visit St. Louis on Wednesday night, including legends like Chris Jericho and possibly CM Punk.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) returns to St. Louis on Wednesday, June 15 with a show at Chaifetz Arena. The first half of the event, Dynamite, is televised live, while the second half of the show will tape a second event, Rampage, to air on Friday.

St. Louis wrestling fans can expect another AEW fan favorite, the tag team The Acclaimed, to appear at the show. The team, made up of Anthony Bowens and Max Caster, are beloved for their raucous personalities and energetic, technical prowess in the ring. The duo has become especially well-loved by fans for their entrance into the ring and promos wherein Caster raps disses at his competition — and sometimes the audience — while Bowens yells alongside. Bowens is currently only doing promos and crowd work, as he’s injured, but that doesn’t stop him from screaming at the top of his lungs from a wheelchair.

The Post-Dispatch recently interviewed The Acclaimed to learn more about the St. Louis show, including the duo’s thoughts on local sports legends.

Q: What are you excited about most for the St. Louis show?

Bowens: I love the city itself. The last time we came to St. Louis, it was the fall; we stayed at some place near the Arch, and it was incredible. And the people are pretty nice, too — I’m just excited in general to get back out there. … I’m just excited to get in front of an audience — I love their energy.

Caster: Any audience, I like to see how I can make them react to me, whether I’m going to antagonize them or get them on my side.

Q: What can fans expect to see at Chaifetz on Wednesday night?

Bowens: Insanity. Every week is crazy and unpredictable because you honestly don’t know what we’re going to do. You never know what Platinum Max is going to say; he’s unpredictable on the mic. I am almost borderline psychotic sitting in that wheelchair, so you never know what I’m going to do. So unpredictability from The Acclaimed.

Caster: And of course, we are two of the best wrestlers on the planet — me, of course, the best wrestler alive, that’s trademarked, and Anthony, a critically acclaimed wrestler himself, and hopefully he’ll be back soon. We’ve been wrestling with our friends, the Gunn Club, and we’ve quickly become one of the most popular teams in AEW. The Acclaimed already was, and the Gunn Club is coming along with us. When you see [us] on a show, it’s fan participation, unpredictability like Anthony said, and then spectacular wrestling. That’s what we bring.

Q: Bowens is injured, but the Acclaimed are still super popular with fans. How do you spin something negative, like an injury, into this kind of opportunity for the team?

Bowens: Very easy — just taking every opportunity and making the most of it. TV time is very, very limited in AEW, so we have to make the most of it, whether it's 30 seconds or we have a 12-minute match. And a lot of times we'll have a match on Dynamite, but we don't have that promo time. So now that I'm injured, I'm in an opportunity where I can show my personality, and every time we're in these kinds of different scenarios, it's an opportunity for us to show fans of how well-rounded both Max and I are in terms of in-ring wrestling, promos, pure entertainment in general. So now that I haven't been wrestling, I can show a different side of me. Now they're seeing all kinds of aspects of the Acclaimed that they haven't seen before. And they're understanding and realizing that the Acclaimed are both superstars. So it's really about capitalizing on the opportunities that you have.

Q: Any thoughts on St. Louis or our local sports teams? You’re not ones to shy away from an opinion.

Caster: We can get back into some old stuff — Mark McGwire, we could talk about his tainted home-run records. We could talk about how the Rams are no longer there — for good reasons, I’m sure. They’re much better off in LA, right Anthony? You’re having fun with the Rams over there?

Bowens: I suppose. They’re causing some traffic jams, so they can go back to St. Louis.

Caster: [Laughs.] “Yeah, get out of here, go back to St. Louis!” But yeah, it will take a little bit of research if I want to come up with something a little bit current for St. Louis. I’m not sure what’s going on now, but there’s always things in the back of my head. We can always make fun of things that are going on locally. And I like doing that research of getting to a town and checking their local news and seeing what’s going on in politics, what’s going on in world news, what’s everyone thinking about this week. We had the week where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock, and pretty much everybody started sending me messages like, “Wow, what are you going to say?” So this week I just want to wait to see what everyone’s talking about and then that’s when I strike. That’s when I write whatever I’m going to say.

Bowens: I will say one nice thing about St. Louis sports. [Caster shakes his head in disapproval.] I’m a huge San Francisco Giants fan, so I hate most St. Louis teams, but I am a big Albert Pujols supporter, and it’s good to see him back in a Cardinals uniform, where I think he should have been the whole time.

Caster: Yes, but we could also talk about his home runs — are they tainted as well? There’s no way to tell. But I’ll be the guy to bring that up.

Q: One of AEW’s signature pay-per-view events, All Out, happens every year in September in Chicago. What can fans expect to see at All Out this year?

Bowens: In September, every single year, over Labor Day weekend, we have All Out, which is our biggest pay-per-view of the year. Hopefully I'll be back and ready to go by then, because I think the Acclaimed should be on that show trying to win some tag-team gold. I'm excited for it; I’m excited for fans to be there. Our pay-per-view weekends are tiring, but they are spectacular because we have live shows — Dynamite on Wednesday live, Rampage live [on Fridays]. We have Fan Fest where everybody lines up for hours wrapped around the building, waiting to scissor the Acclaimed, and then it finishes off on a Sunday with a pay-per-view. And I think the Acclaimed should headline all of them.

Caster: Yeah. You said it all really. The Acclaimed should be back by then. And I fully expect us to be the tag-team champions — not because I say it right now, but because we deserve it. The fans are really begging for us to be in that spot and get opportunities that we haven't gotten before. And that's a testament to the hard work we've put in and the connection we've made with the people.

We've talked about what fans can expect to see of the Acclaimed in St. Louis on Wednesday night, but as fans of wrestling yourselves, which matches are you excited to see at the show?

Bowens: I wanna see Chris Jericho get his hair cut off. I wanna see what he looks like bald. I think that would be great.

Caster: No, no, no. We want Ortiz to get his hair cut. A hair match is a sacred thing in wrestling. Hair means so much to us. Anthony has great hair; your hairline is obviously amazing. Imagine if there was a match where somebody took a buzzer and messed up Anthony's hairline… That would hurt your feelings, right? That would hurt you deep inside, right? I have an amazing full head of hair. Imagine if somebody cut that off. Now you’ve got guys like Chris Jericho and Ortiz, they have wild, amazing hair that defines them. That's a career-defining match right there that we're gonna see on Wednesday. So I don't wanna see Chris get his hair cut. I'm sorry. I'm tipping my hand because I love Chris.

Bowens: I'm changing my answer. We're gonna scissor off Ortiz's hair Wednesday night.

Q: Max, fans want to know: How many Tegan and Sara T-shirts do you own?

Caster: That's a great question. Tegan and Sara, for those who don't know, are a great band from Canada. It’s two sisters who write amazing songs. I’m a huge, huge fan and became a fan when I was in college. Now the T-shirts? If I had to put a number on it, and I haven't done an official count because there's T-shirts, sweatshirts, tank tops, shirts that I bought that were the wrong sizes that I've never been able to wear... I'd say we're over 30 for sure. I like to mix it up. I have hats as well. I take pride in my Tegan and Sara shirt collection, just like Anthony would take pride in a baseball card collection, or how some nerds I know take pride in their action figure collections.

I take pride in my Tegan and Sara T-shirt collection because I love the band, but it's also a nice conversation starter. People are like, “Wow, this rapper likes this rock band.” People have a one-track mind; they have a singular mind and they say, “Well, I can only like rap if I'm a rapper.” Well, you know what? I like other things. How about I just shake things up a little bit? That's why I buy the T-shirts, maybe. I like them, but because I like to bother people as well.

Tickets for AEW Dynamite-Rampage at Chaifetz Arena are available through Ticketmaster.

