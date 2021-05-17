Untold Black Stories of Alton debuts in downtown Alton storefronts

Now through July 11, you can walk through downtown Alton, peer into storefronts, and listen to the stories of Black residents with the help of a mobile app and photography exhibit.

Untold Black Stories of Alton features large-format portraits of more than 30 people displayed in storefronts of eight businesses along Broadway in Alton.

“These portraits will animate the Downtown Arts District with striking imagery to further engage our community in these Untold Black Stories of Alton and celebrate participants who shared their stories,” Rachel Lappin, Executive Director of Jacoby Arts Center, said in a statement. “The mixed media experience will be accessible 24/7 for locals and tourists alike. In other words, this is a museum-like outdoor art exhibition throughout downtown.”

The residents were recorded by StoryCorps for the Untold Black Stories project.

The guided audio tour is available at https://explore.riversandroutes.com, and is delivered via text and email with no app to download. Excerpts of the conversations can be heard there, and the full 40-minute original StoryCorps recordings can be found at www.jacobyartscenter.org/untoldblackstories.