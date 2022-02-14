Valentine's Day is also National Ferris Wheel Day, so check out some of St. Louis' big wheels

Love might make the world go round on Feb. 14, but did you know it’s also National Ferris Wheel Day?

That’s the birthday of George Ferris, who designed the Ferris wheel that debuted in 1893 at the Columbian Exposition in Chicago and in 1904 at the World’s Fair in St. Louis.

The civil engineer was born in 1859; he died of typhoid fever in 1896 at age 37.

The wheel had outlived him.

St. Louis can tell its own wheel history beyond the one from the 1904 World’s Fair. The 200-foot St. Louis Wheel at Union Station rose onto the St. Louis skyline in September 2019.

In honor of National Ferris Wheel Day (and Valentine’s Day), guests can make a date (10 a.m.-10 p.m.) at the St. Louis Wheel, which is lit in Valentine's colors for the occasion. A special $50 package includes two tickets to ride, plus two drinks and two professional photos. For more information, visit thestlouiswheel.com.

Meanwhile, take a look at some local wheels past and present.

