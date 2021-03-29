Variety Wonderland Playground in Forest Park to close for renovations

The Variety Wonderland Playground in Forest Park will close this week for improvements and will reopen in late spring or early summer, Forest Park Forever announced.

The playground, which is located next to the Dennis and Judith Jones Visitor and Education Center, first opened in 2005 and was one of the first wheelchair-accessible playgrounds in the region.

The $280,000 project, funded by Forest Park Forever and Variety St. Louis, will include improvements such as replacing the entire play surface, creating a butterfly garden and revamping the entrance landscaping, refreshing and resetting the path around the playground, and repairing the drip irrigation system.

They will also replace aging equipment and adding equipment like a wheelchair-accessible merry-go-round and parallel bars and a sensory play wall.

