 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Variety Wonderland Playground in Forest Park to close for renovations
0 comments

Variety Wonderland Playground in Forest Park to close for renovations

{{featured_button_text}}

The Variety Wonderland Playground in Forest Park will close this week for improvements and will reopen in late spring or early summer, Forest Park Forever announced.

The playground, which is located next to the Dennis and Judith Jones Visitor and Education Center, first opened in 2005 and was one of the first wheelchair-accessible playgrounds in the region.

The $280,000 project, funded by Forest Park Forever and Variety St. Louis, will include improvements such as replacing the entire play surface, creating a butterfly garden and revamping the entrance landscaping, refreshing and resetting the path around the playground, and repairing the drip irrigation system.

They will also replace aging equipment and adding equipment like a wheelchair-accessible merry-go-round and parallel bars and a sensory play wall.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: 5 Weird things found in packaged food

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports