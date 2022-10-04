Virgin Air Hyperloop pod now on display at National Museum of Transportation in Kirkwood

The Virgin Air Hyperloop’s experimental pod known as “Pegasus” is now on display at the National Museum of Transportation in Kirkwood.

The pod came here from the Smithsonian Institution’s "Futures" exhibit in Washington D.C.

The Pegasus XP-2 vehicle, or pod, can reach speeds up to 670 mph, and its first passengers completed a successful trial run in the year 2020, making international headlines. This February, Virgin Hyperloop officials announced they were refocusing their efforts to a cargo system in response to worldwide supply chain issues. Travel that once took months, then hours, can now take minutes.

Visitors to the pod can peer inside and learn more about the technology, which can transport cargo and people with zero direct emissions, suspended by magnetic systems in a vacuum tube.