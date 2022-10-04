 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Virgin Air Hyperloop pod now on display at National Museum of Transportation in Kirkwood

  • 0
Virgin Hyperloop pod

The Virgin Hyperloop's Pegasus XP-2 vehicle on display at the Smithsonian Institution's Futures exhibit in Washington D.C. in March 2022. The pod is now on display at The National Museum of Transportation in Kirkwood.

 Valerie Schremp Hahn

The Virgin Air Hyperloop’s experimental pod known as “Pegasus” is now on display at the National Museum of Transportation in Kirkwood.

The pod came here from the Smithsonian Institution’s "Futures" exhibit in Washington D.C.

The Pegasus XP-2 vehicle, or pod, can reach speeds up to 670 mph, and its first passengers completed a successful trial run in the year 2020, making international headlines. This February, Virgin Hyperloop officials announced they were refocusing their efforts to a cargo system in response to worldwide supply chain issues. Travel that once took months, then hours, can now take minutes.

Visitors to the pod can peer inside and learn more about the technology, which can transport cargo and people with zero direct emissions, suspended by magnetic systems in a vacuum tube.

The pod is on display at The William R. and Laura Rand Orthwein Education and Visitor Center at the museum, at 2933 Barrett Station Road in Kirkwood. The museum is open Wednesday-Sunday from 9 am - 4 pm. For more information, visit tnmot.org.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Review: Smart, self-aware laughs are among the pros of ‘Bros’

Review: Smart, self-aware laughs are among the pros of ‘Bros’

At the beginning of “Bros,” a popular podcaster named Bobby (Billy Eichner) tells his listeners that he was recently asked for feedback on a gay romantic comedy — one that was pitched to him as a sweet, funny, accessible movie that would appeal to straight and gay audiences alike. But Bobby, outspoken on most topics in general and LGBTQ representation in particular, blanches at the notion that ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Christian Bale says it's his lifelong dream to be in a ‘Star Wars’ movie

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News