Volumes of history: Mercantile Library marks 175 years of collecting Americana

Little Shield's drawings were never lost in the Mercantile Library.

But when new employee John N. Hoover opened the ledger of colored drawings by the Arapaho leader, he felt a rush of discovery. Shelved in a long-locked cabinet, the 150-year-old pictures of Little Shield's own victorious battles seemed overlooked as the treasure they were.

"What is this," he thought. "I couldn't believe it." It was the kind of rare book he never expected to be able to hold.

Hoover, who now has been with the library for 37 years, 27 as executive director, says the drawings on lined paper are the oldest known Plains Indian ledger.

"It's a perfect example of an Americana narrative." One that has now been on exhibit in New York and Paris.

Little Shield's ledger may be outnumbered by the library's hundreds of tales of American Indian captivity or paintings and photos of tribes in the 19th century. But its existence helps counter the images and stories by white frontiersmen and merchants who determinedly sought to explore — and exploit — lands west of the Mississippi River.