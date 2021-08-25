Want a free ticket to Six Flags St. Louis? Get vaccinated.

Six Flags St. Louis is offering an incentive for those who get vaccinated for COVID-19 starting Wednesday: a ticket to the theme park.

The theme park is partnering with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to give away 20,000 one-day tickets to people who get the vaccination at any designated clinic.

The tickets, valued at more than $1.3 million, are good for a one-day visit to the Eureka park through Jan. 2, excluding Oct. 23 and 30.

“Six Flags St. Louis is proud to partner with the Missouri Department of Health to encourage residents to get vaccinated, especially in underserved communities,” park President Phil Liggett said in a statement. “This ticket donation represents our ongoing commitment to our local communities to safely provide fun and thrilling memories for our guests.”

In Missouri, just over 51% of the population has initiated vaccination and just over 44% have completed it, according to the state health department.

“We are thankful to Six Flags St. Louis for stepping up and helping encourage Missourians to get vaccinated,” DHSS Acting Director Robert Knodell said in a statement.