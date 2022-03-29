West Gatehouse in Tower Grove Park getting $1.3 million in renovations

The West Gatehouse in Tower Grove Park, a castle-like limestone structure that stands at the park entrance at Kingshighway Boulevard, is getting $1.3 million in renovations.

The building has sat empty and unused for several years because it was in such bad shape, and was most recently rented to a park staffer for use as an apartment. It will be used as offices for the park’s community engagement coordinator, as well as an office for two naturalists from the Missouri Department of Conservation.

The MDC and the park work together to put on more than 20 educational events each year for area youth.

The work, which started this month, will be completed this summer. It was funded by donations from Robert J. Trulaske, Jr. Family Foundation, Pershing Charitable Trust, Bill and Gina Wischmeyer, and the Bellwether Foundation.

The building, which essentially has one bedroom and one bathroom, was built in the early 1870s. Workers are replacing the slate roof, and visitors will notice that with the new slate tiles the roof will return to its original purple color, with the letters “TGP” spelled out in a different shade.

Two octagonal stone towers stand on either side of the entrance next to the house.

SmithGroup Architects led the restoration design, Vanstar Construction is the general contractor, and Navigate Building Solutions is the owner’s representative.

