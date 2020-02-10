Wheely? Valentine's Day is also National Ferris Wheel Day? Take a look at some St. Louis wheels.

By now you should be more than aware that Friday is Valentine’s Day (you’re welcome) but did you know that it is also National Ferris Wheel Day?

Even if you think the second day is as manufactured as the first, the St. Louis Wheel at Union Station will light up in red, pink and white Friday night. They’ll play love-themed music all weekend, and the Soda Fountain will offer special Valentine Freak Shakes. They encourage people to visit the St. Louis Aquarium’s Giant Pacific Octopus, who, like all in her species, has three hearts.

Valentine’s Day aside, we can still take National Ferris Wheel Day to look back on St. Louis’ love of Ferris and observation wheels. And if you need more ideas, check out our roundup of Valentine's Day events.

St. Louis Ferris wheels past and present

