Who dares to spend 30 hours inside a closed coffin at Six Flags St. Louis?
Six Flags St. Louis has announced the six contestants brave enough to take on the 30-hour coffin challenge Oct. 5 and 6. Among them are a St. Louis police detective, a third-generation gravedigger-turned-bricklayer/tuckpointer, and a library clerk who founded a paranormal investigation team.
The contestants must stay inside the closed 2-by-7-foot coffins that only have a 7-by-8-inch opening for their faces.
They’ll get a 13-minute bathroom and phone break every three hours, and they must complete four of six “cringeworthy” challenges, according to the theme park, in order to stay in the competition.
What’s in it for them? The winner gets their coffin, $600, and other prizes. The other dwellers may walk away stiffly but they won’t be empty-handed, the theme park assures.
The contestants are:
Abbey Fields, 29, of Mount Vernon, Ill. “Along with being a mom of two wonderful and wild boys, ages 6 and 3, she is also a library clerk. She and her husband married on Halloween in 2014 and later founded a paranormal investigation and research team,” said a statement from the theme park.
Brett Hasenmueller, 29, of Kirkwood. “He went to Vianney High School and is a Project Manager for Superior Restoration Experts. He loves soccer and dad jokes. Brett thinks kids are incredible and he is doing the coffin challenge to raise money for St. Louis Children’s Hospital." People can donate to his fundraising efforts at this website.
Christian Ortiz, 18, of Columbia, Mo. “He recently graduated from Father Tolton High School in Columbia and is preparing to leave for boot camp in the United States Military in November. Christian was born in Chicago and is a Chicago sports fan.”
Joe Mayberry, 50, of St. Louis. “He is a detective with the St. Louis Police Department, a certified Medico-Legal Death Investigator and a lifelong horror aficionado. He grew up in the Ozarks but moved back to St. Louis as a teenager and discovered his passion for horror. He read every magazine, periodical and book that he could get his hands on. He is the proud father of three teenagers who consider him to be a bit crazy at times but, but appreciate his love of horror and Halloween all year long.”
Mindy Feltmeyer, 31, of Belleville. “She works at the Stifel Theatre and has an 11 year old son. Mindy has always marched to the beat of her own unique drum, which was evident in her creative obituary she wrote for her entry. Her passion being in the performing arts and her goal is to just have fun in life. She's always had a love for the strange and unusual.”
Scott Michaels, 35, of Hillsboro, Ill. “has a beautiful 5 year old little girl. He spent his childhood helping his parents in the cemetery, trimming weeds around headstones and helping to dig graves the old-fashioned way...with shovels and no machinery. He continued as a third generation grave digger into his mid-20s and is now a union tuckpointer/bricklayer. When he is not working, he builds demolition derby cars to run at local fairs and with his family.”