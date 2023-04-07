Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis returns Sept. 7-17 with its eighth edition: “Tennessee Williams: A World of Light and Shadow.”

A highlight of the event dedicated to the works of the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright will be a production of “Suddenly Last Summer," performed in the Catherine B. Berges Theatre at COCA. A focus of this year's festival will be the playwright's University City years.

In a statement, executive artistic director Carrie Houk said that “although there certainly have been shadows in our midst ... we have found that those shadows provided valuable challenges.”

Directed by Tim Ocel, "Suddenly Last Summer" focuses on the brutal murder of a closeted gay poet and its aftermath. Select performances will be preceded by "Something Unspoken," a one-act Williams play.

Other festival events will include a workshop reading; a book signing; a walking tour of University City; a "late night beatnik jam" at Blueberry Hill; a tribute to cast members and St. Louis actors; and a screening of the film "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof" in collaboration with Cinema St. Louis.

"Something Spoken: Tennessee Williams on the Air," the festival's radio series on Classic 107.3, will return on April 29, with periodic broadcasts through Aug. 26.

For more information about Tennessee Williams Festival St. Louis: twstl.org.