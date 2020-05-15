Wizard World Comic Con, set to stop in St. Louis in June, postponed to 2021

Chelsea Lane, of Poplar Bluff, attends Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con at the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jon Gitchoff
The Wizard World Comic Con, set to stop in St. Louis on June 5-7, has been postponed to March 12-14, 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Those who bought general admission or VIP tickets for the convention may use them for the rescheduled dates. The event will still be held at America’s Center.
This would have been the eighth time the convention stopped in St. Louis. Visitors dress up as their favorite pop culture icons and get a chance to meet with some of them in person.
Wizard Entertainment invites fans to participate in free Wizard World Virtual experiences at
www.wizardworldvirtual.com.
Chelsea Verticchio, of Jacksonville, Ill., gets her picture taken with several attendees dressed as Spider-Man and Spider-Woman during Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con at the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Richard Thor sells his nebula artwork during Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con at the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Dressed as "Halloween" character Michael Myers, Richard Fore, of Granite City, walks toward the convention floor during Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con at the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
A windmill wand lights up while on display at Monty's Merch Booth during Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con at the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jeff Nelson, of Arnold, assembles a 120 lb. dragon costume during Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con at the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Chris Carr, of St. Charles, attends Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con at the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Theon Richards, of O'Fallon, Mo., holds his son Logan, 1, while posing for a photo during Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con at the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Cori Jordan, of Evansville, Ind., gets a tattoo from Amy Zager during Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con at the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Logan Countryman, 4, of Troy, Ill., sits on top of a statue of Toothless from "How to Train Your Dragon" during Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con at the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Justina Kidwell, of Eldon, Mo., holds a ring-tailed lemur from Wildlife Command Center during Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con at the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Jerry Pesce, of Las Vegas, sells art prints during Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con at the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Ty Stephens, of Scott Air Force Base, attends Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con at the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Thomas Thomas, of Granite City, carries his son Carson, 5, while browsing the booths at Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con at the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Casey Fauke, of St. Louis, attends Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con at the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
David Cordova, of Chicago, attends Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con at the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Eric Ahola, of Decatur, Ill., attends Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con at the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Gary Raden, of St. Louis, attends Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con at the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Kyla Wojcicki, of St. Louis, (right) and her son Chris, 11, attend Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con at the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Hannah Perine, of Alexandria, Va., attends Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con at the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Zach Payne, of Glen Carbon, attends Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con at the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Amanda Schulte (left) and Cory Senik, both of Wentzville, attend Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con at the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Garrett Luecke (left) and Natasha Matthews, both of Manchester, attend Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con at the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Chelsea Lane, of Poplar Bluff, attends Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con at the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Eric Mays, of St. Louis, attends Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con at the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
From the left, Camille Marolf, of St. Peters, and Laura Honigman, of St. Louis, attend Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con at the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
