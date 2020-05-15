You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Wizard World Comic Con, set to stop in St. Louis in June, postponed to 2021
0 comments

Wizard World Comic Con, set to stop in St. Louis in June, postponed to 2021

Full access: $3 for 3 months.
2019 Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con

Chelsea Lane, of Poplar Bluff, attends Wizard World St. Louis Comic Con at the Dome at America's Center in downtown St. Louis on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff

 Jon Gitchoff

The Wizard World Comic Con, set to stop in St. Louis on June 5-7, has been postponed to March 12-14, 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Those who bought general admission or VIP tickets for the convention may use them for the rescheduled dates. The event will still be held at America’s Center.

This would have been the eighth time the convention stopped in St. Louis. Visitors dress up as their favorite pop culture icons and get a chance to meet with some of them in person.

Wizard Entertainment invites fans to participate in free Wizard World Virtual experiences at www.wizardworldvirtual.com.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports