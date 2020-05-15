Wizard World Comic Con, set to stop in St. Louis in June, postponed to 2021

The Wizard World Comic Con, set to stop in St. Louis on June 5-7, has been postponed to March 12-14, 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Those who bought general admission or VIP tickets for the convention may use them for the rescheduled dates. The event will still be held at America’s Center.

This would have been the eighth time the convention stopped in St. Louis. Visitors dress up as their favorite pop culture icons and get a chance to meet with some of them in person.

Wizard Entertainment invites fans to participate in free Wizard World Virtual experiences at www.wizardworldvirtual.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member