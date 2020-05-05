World Naked Bike Ride in St. Louis postponed to 2021 due to pandemic

Another casualty of the coronavirus pandemic?

Naked–or nearly naked–people on bikes.

The organizers of the World Naked Bike Ride, set to roll through St. Louis on July 25, have postponed the event to July 17, 2021.

“The safety and experience of our riders has always been the most important focus for us and we feel the decision to postpone to 2021 is the right one and is in everyone’s best interest,” the group posed on social media Monday. They noted that the event takes six months and thousands of dollars to execute and plan. It starts and ends in The Grove neighborhood in St. Louis.

They plan to post a series of fun weekly challenges people can participate on their own time with a bike, helmet and mask. The first challenge will be posted next week.

This would have been the 13th year for the event in St. Louis. It’s officially a protest, which makes the nudity legal, and takes place in more than 70 cities in 20 countries. Organizers use the event to protest oil dependency, recognize cyclist safety issues and promote body image positivity.

