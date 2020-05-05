World Naked Bike Ride in St. Louis postponed to 2021 due to pandemic

A participant poses with his bike before the World Naked Bike Ride in St. Louis on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
Another casualty of the coronavirus pandemic? Naked–or nearly naked–people on bikes. The organizers of the World Naked Bike Ride, set to roll through St. Louis on July 25, have postponed the event to July 17, 2021. “The safety and experience of our riders has always been the most important focus for us and we feel the decision to postpone to 2021 is the right one and is in everyone’s best interest,” the group posed on social media Monday. They noted that the event takes six months and thousands of dollars to execute and plan. It starts and ends in The Grove neighborhood in St. Louis. They plan to post a series of fun weekly challenges people can participate on their own time with a bike, helmet and mask. The first challenge will be posted next week. This would have been the 13th year for the event in St. Louis. It’s officially a protest, which makes the nudity legal, and takes place in more than 70 cities in 20 countries. Organizers use the event to protest oil dependency, recognize cyclist safety issues and promote body image positivity.
2008: World Naked Bike Ride
The first Saint Louis World Naked Bike Ride took place on August 2, 2008. It attracted about 300 riders, and many more spectators. Adam Jadhav/St. Louis Post-Dispatch
2009 World Naked Bike Ride
Saturday, August 15, 2009-Participants prepare for the second annual World Naked Bike Ride. The ride protests oil dependency by encouraging participants to go "as bare as they dare" for a ride through the city to the Atomic Cowboy. Sarah Conard | freelance
2009 World Naked Bike Ride
Saturday, August 15, 2009--Photographers and spectators take pictures of participants in Tower Grove Park before the second annual World Naked Bike Ride. The ride protests oil dependency by encouraging participants to go "as bare as they dare" for a ride through the city to the Atomic Cowboy. Sarah Conard | freelance
2009 World Naked Bike Ride
Saturday, August 15, 2009--Aaron Moate, of St. Louis, laces up his roller-blades in Tower Grove Park before the second annual World Naked Bike Ride. The ride protests oil dependency by encouraging participants to go "as bare as they dare" for a ride through the city to the Atomic Cowboy. Sarah Conard | freelance
2009 World Naked Bike Ride
Saturday, August 15, 2009-Spectators line up on Grand Blvd. to see participants prepare in the second annual World Naked Bike Ride. The ride protests oil dependency by encouraging participants to go "as bare as they dare" for a ride through the city to the Atomic Cowboy. Sarah Conard | freelance
2009 World Naked Bike Ride
Saturday, August 15, 2009-Participants prepare for the second annual World Naked Bike Ride. The ride protests oil dependency by encouraging participants to go "as bare as they dare" for a ride through the city to the Atomic Cowboy. Sarah Conard | freelance
2009 World Naked Bike Ride
Saturday, August 15, 2009--Brooklyn Bertels, of Edwarsville, paints Willy Zep, of St. Louis, in Tower Grove Park before the second annual World Naked Bike Ride. The ride protests oil dependency by encouraging participants to go "as bare as they dare" for a ride through the city to the Atomic Cowboy. Sarah Conard | freelance
2009 World Naked Bike Ride
Saturday, August 15, 2009--Michelle Windmoeller, of Columbia, puts Christmas lights on her bike in Tower Grove Park before the second annual World Naked Bike Ride. The ride protests oil dependency by encouraging participants to go "as bare as they dare" for a ride through the city to the Atomic Cowboy. Sarah Conard | freelance
2010 World Naked Bike Ride
About 300 cyclists rode through St. Louis "as bare as they dare" for the World Naked Bike Ride in 2010.
2010 World Naked Bike Ride
About 300 cyclists rode through St. Louis "as bare as they dare" for the World Naked Bike Ride in 2010.
2010 World Naked Bike Ride
About 300 cyclists rode through St. Louis "as bare as they dare" for the World Naked Bike Ride in 2010.
2010 World Naked Bike Ride
About 300 cyclists rode through St. Louis "as bare as they dare" for the World Naked Bike Ride in 2010.
2010 World Naked Bike Ride
About 300 cyclists rode through St. Louis "as bare as they dare" for the World Naked Bike Ride in 2010.
2010 World Naked Bike Ride
About 300 cyclists rode through St. Louis "as bare as they dare" for the World Naked Bike Ride in 2010.
2010 World Naked Bike Ride
About 300 cyclists rode through St. Louis "as bare as they dare" for the World Naked Bike Ride in 2010.
2010 World Naked Bike Ride
Participants prepare for the World Naked Bike Ride in 2010 in St. Louis. Photo by Katherine Bish
2010 World Naked Bike Ride
Participants prepare for the World Naked Bike Ride in 2010 in St. Louis. Photo by Katherine Bish
2014 World Naked Bike Ride
Participants ride down Manchester Avenue at the start of the World Naked Bike Ride on Saturday, July 26, 2014. The event was held to raise awareness for cyclists' rights and to promote positive body image. Photo by Cristina Fletes-Boutte,
2014 World Naked Bike Ride
Participants at the pre-ride gathering for the World Naked Bike Ride on Saturday, July 26, 2014. The event was held to raise awareness for cyclists' rights and to promote positive body image. Photo by Cristina Fletes-Boutte,
2014 World Naked Bike Ride
Participants ride down Manchester Avenue at the start of the World Naked Bike Ride on Saturday, July 26, 2014. The event was held to raise awareness for cyclists' rights and to promote positive body image. Photo by Cristina Fletes-Boutte,
2014 World Naked Bike Ride
Participants at the pre-ride gathering for the World Naked Bike Ride on Saturday, July 26, 2014. The event was held to raise awareness for cyclists' rights and to promote positive body image. Photo by Cristina Fletes-Boutte,
2014 World Naked Bike Ride
Graham Clinton, 28, (center) watches the festivities during the pre-ride gathering for the World Naked Bike Ride on Saturday, July 26, 2014. The event was held to raise awareness for cyclists' rights and to promote positive body image. Photo by Cristina Fletes-Boutte,
2014 World Naked Bike Ride
Jon Jung Echols with his camel bike named Fallujah, at the World Naked Bike Ride on Saturday, July 26, 2014. The event was held to raise awareness for cyclists' rights and to promote positive body image. Photo by Cristina Fletes-Boutte,
2014 World Naked Bike Ride
Participants ride down Manchester Avenue at the start of the World Naked Bike Ride on Saturday, July 26, 2014. The event was held to raise awareness for cyclists' rights and to promote positive body image. Photo by Cristina Fletes-Boutte,
2014 World Naked Bike Ride
Christophe DeCarvalho adjusts his costume during the pre-ride gathering for the World Naked Bike Ride on Saturday, July 26, 2014. The event was held to raise awareness for cyclists' rights and to promote positive body image. Photo by Cristina Fletes-Boutte,
2014 World Naked Bike Ride
Phil Padilla, 27, skates during the pre-ride gathering for the World Naked Bike Ride on Saturday, July 26, 2014. The event was held to raise awareness for cyclists' rights and to promote positive body image. Photo by Cristina Fletes-Boutte,
2014 World Naked Bike Ride
Matt Blind (center) chases a friend with a water gun during the pre-ride gathering at the World Naked Bike Ride on Saturday, July 26, 2014. The event was held to raise awareness for cyclists' rights and to promote positive body image. Photo by Cristina Fletes-Boutte,
2015 World Naked Bike Ride in St. Louis
Maria Juresie and Emily Estell, both of St. Louis, attend a pre-ride gathering on Manchester Avenue in the Grove for the World Naked Bike Ride on Saturday, July 18, 2015. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
2015 World Naked Bike Ride in St. Louis
Carrie Bertelsmann and Don Bertelsmann, both of St. Louis, attend a pre-ride gathering on Manchester Avenue in the Grove for the World Naked Bike Ride on Saturday, July 18, 2015. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
2015 World Naked Bike Ride in St. Louis
Elizabeth Jones and Rachel Fallto, both of St. Louis, attend a pre-ride gathering on Manchester Avenue in the Grove for the World Naked Bike Ride on Saturday, July 18, 2015. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
2015 World Naked Bike Ride in St. Louis
From the left, Ryan Meyer, Miles Gaudet, Nicole Nausley and Madison Price, all of St. Louis, attend a pre-ride gathering on Manchester Avenue in the Grove for the World Naked Bike Ride on Saturday, July 18, 2015. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
2015 World Naked Bike Ride in St. Louis
World Naked Bike Ride participants travel west on Manchester Avenue in the Grove on Saturday, July 18, 2015. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
2015 World Naked Bike Ride in St. Louis
Kurt Paul of Anna, Ill. walks along Manchester Avenue with his nude zone sign during a pre-ride gathering for the World Naked Bike Ride on Saturday, July 18, 2015. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
2015 World Naked Bike Ride in St. Louis
From the left, Jordy Webb of Kansas City, Kan., Kayla Webb of Kansas City, Kan., Brooke Schelar of St. Louis, Will Schelar of St. Louis and Adam Hickey of St. Louis attend a pre-ride gathering on Manchester Avenue in the Grove for the World Naked Bike Ride on Saturday, July 18, 2015. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
2015 World Naked Bike Ride in St. Louis
Alison Lysakowski of Belleville, Ill. and Scott Schwartzkopf of Canovanas, Puerto Rico attend a pre-ride gathering in the Grove neighborhood before the World Naked Bike Ride in St. Louis on Saturday, July 16, 2016. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
2015 World Naked Bike Ride in St. Louis
Charlie Wolters of Webster Groves, Mo. attends a pre-ride gathering in the Grove neighborhood before the World Naked Bike Ride in St. Louis on Saturday, July 16, 2016. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
2016 World Naked Bike Ride in St. Louis
Scenes from the crowd at the pre-ride gathering in the Grove neighborhood before the World Naked Bike Ride in St. Louis on Saturday, July 16, 2016. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
2016 World Naked Bike Ride in St. Louis
Rachel Stassi of St. Louis participates in a costume contest during the pre-ride gathering in the Grove neighborhood before the World Naked Bike Ride in St. Louis on Saturday, July 16, 2016. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
2016 World Naked Bike Ride in St. Louis
Participants ride west on Manchester Avenue during the World Naked Bike Ride in St. Louis on Saturday, July 16, 2016. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
2016 World Naked Bike Ride in St. Louis
A view of the crowd at the pre-ride gathering in the Grove neighborhood before the World Naked Bike Ride in St. Louis on Saturday, July 16, 2016. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
2016 World Naked Bike Ride in St. Louis
Participants ride west on Manchester Avenue during the World Naked Bike Ride in St. Louis on Saturday, July 16, 2016. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
2016 World Naked Bike Ride in St. Louis
Scenes from the crowd at the pre-ride gathering in the Grove neighborhood before the World Naked Bike Ride in St. Louis on Saturday, July 16, 2016. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
2016 World Naked Bike Ride in St. Louis
Don Bertlesmann (right) of St. Louis rides west on Manchester Avenue during the World Naked Bike Ride in St. Louis on Saturday, July 16, 2016. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
2017 World Naked Bike Ride in St. Louis
A cyclist heads west on Cherokee Street during the World Naked Bike Ride in St. Louis on Saturday, July 15, 2017. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
2017 World Naked Bike Ride in St. Louis
Cyclists head west on Manchester Avenue during the World Naked Bike Ride in St. Louis on Saturday, July 15, 2017. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
2017 World Naked Bike Ride in St. Louis
Scenes from the crowd at the pre-ride gathering in the Grove neighborhood for the World Naked Bike Ride in St. Louis on Saturday, July 15, 2017. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
2017 World Naked Bike Ride in St. Louis
Tracy Hudson of St. Louis participates in a costume contest during the pre-ride gathering in the Grove neighborhood for the World Naked Bike Ride in St. Louis on Saturday, July 15, 2017. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
2017 World Naked Bike Ride in St. Louis
Cyclists head west on Manchester Avenue during the World Naked Bike Ride in St. Louis on Saturday, July 15, 2017. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
2017 World Naked Bike Ride in St. Louis
From the left, Laci Bostick of Kansas City, Mo., Sarina Prouty of St. Louis and Hollie Galati of St. Louis attend a pre-ride gathering in the Grove neighborhood for the World Naked Bike Ride in St. Louis on Saturday, July 15, 2017. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
2017 World Naked Bike Ride in St. Louis
Gloria Hidalgo and Ali Berens, both of St. Louis, attend a pre-ride gathering in the Grove neighborhood for the World Naked Bike Ride in St. Louis on Saturday, July 15, 2017. Photo by Jon Gitchoff
2018 World Naked Bike Ride
Bike riders at the start of the 11th Annual World Naked Bike Ride which was held Saturday, July 21, 2018, in The Grove. Hundreds of participants wore nothing or next to nothing before, during and after the bicycle ride. There was also a costume contest, a drag show, music, food, vendor booths, and dancing. Photo by Tim Vizer
2018 World Naked Bike Ride
Spectators watch and photograph entrants in the costume contest at the 11th Annual World Naked Bike Ride which was held Saturday in The Grove. Hundreds of participants wore nothing or next to nothing before, during and after the bicycle ride. There was also a costume contest, a drag show, music, food, vendor booths, and dancing. Photo by Tim Vizer
2018 World Naked Bike Ride
Bike riders wait for the start of the 11th Annual World Naked Bike Ride which was held Saturday in The Grove. Hundreds of participants wore nothing or next to nothing before, during and after the bicycle ride. There was also a costume contest, a drag show, music, food, vendor booths, and dancing. Photo by Tim Vizer
2018 World Naked Bike Ride
Bike riders at the start of the 11th Annual World Naked Bike Ride which was held Saturday in The Grove. Hundreds of participants wore nothing or next to nothing before, during and after the bicycle ride. There was also a costume contest, a drag show, music, food, vendor booths, and dancing. Photo by Tim Vizer
2018 World Naked Bike Ride
Bike riders after the start of the 11th Annual World Naked Bike Ride which was held Saturday in The Grove. Hundreds of participants wore nothing or next to nothing before, during and after the bicycle ride. There was also a costume contest, a drag show, music, food, vendor booths, and dancing. Photo by Tim Vizer
