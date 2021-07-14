World Wide Technology Raceway invites drag racers to put the pedal to the metal

If the traffic on our morning commute is any indication, there are some St. Louisans who dream of street racing. At World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, any driver is invited to put the pedal to the metal in a safe, controlled setting.
Speedsters and spectators can join the excitement at the summer’s first Midnight Madness event Friday. July 16. The street-legal drag-racing event also includes DJs, prizes and fun for all participants. Races continue Aug. 6, Sept. 10, Oct. 8 and Oct. 29, weather permitting.
Exacerbated by restlessness during the pandemic, the rise in illegal street racing comes nearly every summer as the weather gets warmer. Last summer, many illegal drag races took to downtown streets during the citywide stay-at-home order.
After the death of a teen in a car accident downtown last August and other dangerous situations, then-Mayor Lyda Krewson took efforts to discourage the illegal racing, such as installing concrete barricades and closing the Eads Bridge.
At World Wide Technology Raceway, the Midnight Madness event specifically appeals to racers as a “safer alternative to street racing,” says John Bisci, director of media relations for the raceway. As long as a car, truck or motorcycle is street-legal, it can race after a quick safety inspection. The track also has an on-site fire and safety crew and ambulances in case of emergencies.
He says the event is an opportunity to test how a new or old, modified or standard car races. The raceway tries to keep it as close to authentic street racing as possible.
“If you want to find out how fast your car can go, come here and do it legally,” Bisci says. “We have the timing system, so you get a record of your time down the track and what your reaction time on the starting line was, what your top speed was and what your lap time was.”
The annual event is a favorite among younger racers. It’s been a tradition at the racetrack since 2000.
Bisci says the event is more informal than races for prizes. Midnight Madness is more of a test track and a place to safely compete with friends. Race pairings can be random or requested, but all simulate street racing that begins at a red stoplight.
“We find that it gives us the opportunity to teach novice drivers about drag racing because for some of them, this is their very first time on the drag strip,” Bisci says.
He says that while many drivers are between the ages of 16 and 30, Midnight Madness is simply an opportunity to practice reaction time on the track, whether it’s first-time racers or semi-professional drivers.
It’s fun for spectators, too — Bisci says it’s “a nightclub without the liquor,” with a rotating DJ, prizes and fun rivalries to keep it interesting.
“We’ve had everything here, from Mom’s minivan to a smart car, to a brand-new Ferrari, a Tesla and everything in between,” he says. “Now, you’ve got people who are fans of Dodges or imports … and they come to watch the brands race against each other.”
What Midnight Madness • When Gates open at 6 p.m., racing begins at 7 p.m. on Friday,July 16, Aug. 6, Sept. 10, Oct. 8, Oct. 29 • Where World Wide Technology Raceway, 700 Raceway Boulevard, Madison • How much $25-$30 for racers, $17-$20 for crew passes; $17-$20 for adult spectators, $8 for ages 8-15, free for ages 7 and under • More info metrotix.com