World Wide Technology Raceway invites drag racers to put the pedal to the metal

At World Wide Technology Raceway, the Midnight Madness event specifically appeals to racers as a “safer alternative to street racing,” says John Bisci, director of media relations for the raceway. As long as a car, truck or motorcycle is street-legal, it can race after a quick safety inspection. The track also has an on-site fire and safety crew and ambulances in case of emergencies.

He says the event is an opportunity to test how a new or old, modified or standard car races. The raceway tries to keep it as close to authentic street racing as possible.

“If you want to find out how fast your car can go, come here and do it legally,” Bisci says. “We have the timing system, so you get a record of your time down the track and what your reaction time on the starting line was, what your top speed was and what your lap time was.”

The annual event is a favorite among younger racers. It’s been a tradition at the racetrack since 2000.

