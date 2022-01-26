WWE's Randy Orton discusses being a third-generation wrestler and returning home for Royal Rumble in St. Louis

Growing up in Florissant, WWE Superstar Randy Orton remembers professional wrestling legends like Andre the Giant, Junkyard Dog and Hacksaw Jim Duggan sitting around his family’s dinner table. His mother would cook dinner for their guests, invited over by his father, legendary professional wrestler Bob “Cowboy Bob” Orton Sr.

Since debuting in WWE in 2000, Randy Orton has forged his own path and legacy as a professional wrestler — one that’s made him one of the most popular wrestlers in company history. He has held every major championship in WWE and won two Royal Rumble matches — a feat accomplished by only seven other wrestlers, including legends John Cena, Stone Cold Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels.

Now residing in O’Fallon, Mo., when he’s not on the road, Orton is thrilled that St. Louis will host the 35th-annual Royal Rumble on Saturday, Jan. 29 at the Dome at America’s Center. The event is less a homecoming for Orton, as he never left, and more a chance to share the art of wrestling he loves so much with his hometown.

“Having the Royal Rumble in St. Louis is huge,” he said. “I’m a hometown boy. I grew up here, went to Hazelwood Central. I still live here, and I don’t have any plans to leave. The Royal Rumble itself is special, because I’ve won it twice.”

The pay-per-view event, available to stream through NBC’s Peacock, is a fan favorite for its two 30-men and 30-women matches wherein wrestlers enter the ring every two minutes or so. The winners receive championship match opportunities at WrestleMania, hosted in Dallas in April 2022. The event also features a handful of other highly-anticipated matches during its five-hour runtime — including an hour dedicated to each Rumble.

When the Royal Rumble kicks off on Saturday night, it will also mark another milestone in a long history of professional wrestling events in St. Louis.

From 1959 to 1983, "Wrestling at the Chase" was filmed at Chase Park Plaza Hotel in the Central West End and aired weekly on KPLR-TV (Channel 11). The show featured the biggest names of the era, including megastars like Ric Flair, Randy Savage and Rocky Johnson (the father of another famous third-generation wrestler), as well as Missouri natives and wrestling legends Harley Race and Cowboy Bob Orton.

Cowboy Bob would later become a household name across the world in what’s now the WWE, but he never forgot where he came from. When he wasn’t tussling at WrestleMania or partnering with Roddy Piper, he was home in Florissant, with his wife and three children. Although Randy Orton grew up around the industry, he didn’t see himself following in his father’s footsteps until his late teens. His father made a phone call to his WWE contacts, but from there, Orton had to prove himself to the industry and its fans.

In the past two decades, what Orton has proved is his passion and respect for the craft of professional wrestling. Beyond brute strength and technical skill, truly great professional wrestlers connect with audiences through physical storytelling, strong mic work and showmanship — something Orton has sustained longer than most in his business.

“I think I could wrestle another 10 years, and I think it’s because I believe in the art of pro-wrestling,” Orton said. “I believe in the theater of it and the selling of it. I don’t think it’s only or primarily a physical display. I need the guy sitting the farthest away from me in the rafters to be able to look, and through my body language, I want him to feel what I’m feeling. There’s an art to that.”

Billed as the “star of Monday night Raw” and known as “the Viper” (as well as “the Apex Predator” and “the Legend Killer” over the years), Orton brings a methodical wrestling style and natural charisma to the ring. His persona isn’t hero or villain, good guy or bad, but something in between. However you define it, his in-ring persona draws cheers and jeers, showing how much fans love him (or love to hate him). In professional wrestling the latter is just as good, if not better.

Orton also has the power and presence to connect with people outside of WWE. His finisher move — the iconic last move in every wrestler’s arsenal — went viral years ago and still pops up in memes and videos. Like a snake, Orton often takes his competition by surprise with the move, the RKO. In a flash, Orton jumps toward his opponent, grabbing his head and slamming it into the mat — often leaping into camera frame from out of nowhere.

“Over the years, the RKO, the Viper, it just organically happened,” Orton said. “I had nothing to do with [the RKO memes]. It took on a life of its own. And if it wasn't for that, I don't know that I wouldn't be sitting here. The fans are just as much a part of the show as the wrestlers.”

If everything goes to plan on Saturday night, Orton is hoping to beat his own Rumble record and win the match for the third time. Of one thing fans can be certain, though: When Orton steps into the ring at the Rumble in St. Louis, he’ll be waiting to drop an RKO.

“I’m hoping if all the chips fall in the right spot, maybe I win this thing on the 29th,” he adds.

