EPSTEIN OR MOZELIAK?

QUESTION: Who would you rather have running your team for 10 years: Theo Epstein or John Mozeliak?

BENFRED: What kind of team am I?

If I am one that has never won anything, I'll go with Epstein.

He's a proven rehabber of the downtrodden.

If I'm a team that cares about being competitive year in and year out, I'll go Mozeliak.

If I care about the next 10 years after this 10-year window, I'm picking Mozeliak.

He has the lifeblood of baseball -- development of pitching -- figured out, and that can cover a lot of mistakes; we are seeing that right now.

Theo's riding off into the sunset again, in part, because he has not figured that part out.