 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Eric Church

  • 0

When 8 p.m. March 12 • Where Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Avenue • How much $166 • More info ticketmaster.com

Country superstar Eric Church is back onstage with his “Gather Again Tour,” which takes place in the round this weekend at Enterprise Center. The tour supports “Heart & Soul,” a project that is divided into three separate albums. “The hardest thing I’ve done thus far in my career is this set list,” Church said in a statement. “It’s not a normal record; it’s three. So, you add 28 songs to what we already had going, which is a pretty stacked and packed set list, and when you start to try to get rid of stuff and change it every night — which I’m committed to; we’re going to give people different experiences — it has been maddening.” Church is the reigning CMA “entertainer of the year.” By Kevin C. Johnson

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News