Country superstar Eric Church is back onstage with his “Gather Again Tour,” which takes place in the round this weekend at Enterprise Center. The tour supports “Heart & Soul,” a project that is divided into three separate albums. “The hardest thing I’ve done thus far in my career is this set list,” Church said in a statement. “It’s not a normal record; it’s three. So, you add 28 songs to what we already had going, which is a pretty stacked and packed set list, and when you start to try to get rid of stuff and change it every night — which I’m committed to; we’re going to give people different experiences — it has been maddening.” Church is the reigning CMA “entertainer of the year.” By Kevin C. Johnson