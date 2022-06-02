Eric Greitens resigns as governor

Eric Greitens resigned as governor in 2018 amid an impeachment probe. He had been charged earlier that year with felony invasion of privacy, but the charge was dropped.

The investigator hired by Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner, William Don Tisaby, later pleaded guilty to evidence tampering related to concealing documents and interview notes during his investigation.

Greitens was accused of taking and transmitting a semi-nude photo of a woman without her consent during a months-long affair in 2015.

Greitens is now running for Missouri's open U.S. Senate seat.