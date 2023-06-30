Eric Jaeger, U.S. Air Force Reserve Jun 30, 2023 14 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Eric is among the many soldiers that have served in Kuwait. He is very proud to have served in the Air Force Reserve for our country. 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Meet these St. Louis area veterans and service members: Our 2023 Stories of Honor Some of the most riveting and powerful stories are from the veterans and service members in the armed forces. For its eighth year, the St. Lou…