Erica Rhodes

When 7:15 p.m. Feb. 14 • Where Helium Comedy Club, St. Louis Galleria, 1151 St. Louis Galleria Street, Richmond Heights • How much $25-$33; Valentine’s Day package available • More info heliumcomedy.com

Erica Rhodes is on deck for a special Valentine’s Day gig at Helium Comedy Club. A special package includes two reserved seating tickets, plus chocolate and strawberries. Rhodes has appeared on “Modern Family,” “Veep,” “New Girl” and more, along with a number of key stand-up performances. By Kevin C. Johnson

