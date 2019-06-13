Erik Blake, the father in playwright Stephen Karam’s “The Humans,” is perhaps most notable for his sheer ordinariness. Erik is a 21st-century Everyman, forced to cope with an indifferent economy while struggling to uphold his responsibilities to his family. But the most interesting thing about him is his role in the comedy-drama’s mystical conclusion. The set goes dark, and Erik is alone. Is he still alive, or has he made the transition to another realm? That ambiguity prompted spirited debate during the play’s run at the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis last year. By Calvin Wilson
