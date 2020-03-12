Erik Larson: 'The Splendid and the Vile'

When 7 p.m. Friday • Where St. Louis County Library, 1640 South Lindbergh Boulevard • How much $30-$40, includes 1-2 tickets and a book • More info 314-994-3300
Erik Larson, author of "The Devil in the White City" and "In the Garden of Beasts," is a popular writer of history. This time, he focuses on a very well-known figure, Winston Churchill, while also drawing in family members and showing how Britain's new prime minster would help lead the country through horrific bombing and terror early in World War II. By Jane Henderson