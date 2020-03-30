Erika J.
NOMINATION 1: Erika goes the extra mile not only for her nurses, patients and volunteers at St. Joseph West but recently prepared enough food for two meals for [a patient] while she was having a procedure at Progress Wests She personally made soup for those two meals but also sent along soup bowls, spoon, cheese and a peach pie. She not only works in cardiology but has one of the biggest hearts in Lake St. Louis. Our hats are off to Erica.

NOMINATION 3: Erika treats her nurses, patients and friends like they are family. She goes the extra mile in her directors job not only at St. Joseph West but at home as well.

