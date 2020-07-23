Erin Schreiber, assistant concertmaster with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, has been learning new hobbies and improving some old routines.
“I’ve taken up watercolor painting,” she said by email. “Also, I’ve been taking long walks and jogging in Forest Park, reading, practicing, listening to and studying music. I’m practicing the violin a lot more than I normally would, since I don’t have to conserve energy for rehearsals and concerts!”
In March, she tried her hand at arranging music.
“It was a very simple first arrangement," she says. "I arranged 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' for two violins, and my SLSO stand partner (second associate concertmaster Celeste Golden Boyer) and I video-recorded it and shared it online. I’ve realized that arranging is fun, and I’d like to do more of it.”
Schreiber has been collaborating with others, too.
“During the summer, I usually participate in the Sun Valley Music Festival in Idaho, but this year they’ve moved all their programming online,” she says, “so I’ve gotten to record some chamber and orchestral music with local colleagues (socially distanced onstage and wearing masks) for release online later in the summer.”
What Schreiber misses the most, she says, is "the experience and the thrill of making music with an orchestra together, onstage at Powell Hall, and I miss the people — my colleagues, the staff and our audience."
Recording music in an empty hall just isn’t the same without the "powerful, visceral connection to — and energy we draw from — a live audience.”
If there is a positive side to the cancellations, it's that “like many other orchestras right now, we are being forced as an organization to adapt and creatively problem-solve in a way we’ve never had to before," she says. "We’ve had to develop a stronger social media presence and figure out new ways to keep our audience engaged online, something that will continue to be beneficial for us even after regular concerts resume.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!