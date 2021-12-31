 Skip to main content
Esco Technologies -15%
Esco, an industrial products manufacturer based in Ladue, saw declining sales in its aerospace segment. Its shares came under selling pressure in May after the retirement of longtime chief financial officer Gary Muenster, and again in August after third-quarter earnings fell short of analysts' estimates.

