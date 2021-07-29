Eureka Springs, Arkansas

More info • eurekasprings.org

Eureka Springs is about 50 miles farther from St. Louis than Branson, but they differ in many ways. Although both are in the Ozark hills and near big lakes, where Branson evokes neon, music and barbecue, Eureka Springs boasts Victorian cottages, arts and crafts, and spa services.

The Arkansas hamlet is a charming place to head to for a long weekend. With a population of about 2,000, the entire downtown is on the National Register of Historic Places. A trolley service will take visitors to the top of a high, windy street. They can then get off and walk downhill, visiting dozens of shops selling fashion from T-shirts to artisan jewelry, original artwork and food. In one shop, a rabbit famously helps staff wait on customers.

Later, reboard a trolley (there are different routes) to admire the late 19th- and early 20th-century homes built on steep hills and above ravines. To the casual observer, they seem like architectural marvels (some 200 miles of retaining walls must help).

Historic hotels may strike visitors as shabby genteel, but that’s part of the appeal. Spa services are offered inside the 1905 Basin Park Hotel and Grand Central Hotel, among other places.