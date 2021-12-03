 Skip to main content
Evanescence, Halestorm
Evanescence, Halestorm

When 7 p.m. Dec. 5 • Where Chaifetz Arena, 1 South Compton Avenue • How much $42.50-$82.50; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info ticketmaster.com

Evanescence and Halestorm join forces on their new tour coming this weekend to Chaifetz Arena. Evanescence released “The Bitter Truth” this year, featuring “Wasted on You,” “The Game Is Over” and “Use My Voice.” Evanescence’s Amy Lee and Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale are friends and collaborators. Hale was on backup for Evanescence’s “Use My Voice,” and Lee was featured on a version of Halestorm’s “Break In.” By Kevin C. Johnson

