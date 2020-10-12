 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Evangeline's Bistro and Music House
0 comments

Evangeline's Bistro and Music House

Evangelines Bistro - CWE.jpg

A group performs outside Evangeline's Bistro in the Central West End as part of Make Music Day STL.

The Central West End staple continues its mix of tasty New Orleans fare and jazzy, bluesy sounds indoors and on its patio.

Hot Jazz Brunch with Janet Evra • 11:30 a.m. Oct. 11, Oct. 18

Jenn Asia • 6:30 p.m. Oct. 14 (patio), 7 p.m. Oct. 21, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 28

Joe Metzka • 7 p.m. Oct. 15, Oct. 29

Curt Copeland and Roaming Home • 7 p.m. Oct. 16

Janet Erva • 8 p.m. Oct. 17

Polly Ann and the Tennessee Pearls • 7 p.m. Oct. 22

Brother Jefferson Blues Band • 7 p.m. Oct. 23

Jazz Troubadours & the Panderknots • 7 p.m. Oct. 24

Jazz Brunch with Jim Manley Band • 11:30 a.m. Oct. 25 

Where 512 North Euclid Avenue • How much Free • More info evangelinesstl.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports