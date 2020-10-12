Evangeline's Bistro and Music House

The Central West End staple continues its mix of tasty New Orleans fare and jazzy, bluesy sounds indoors and on its patio.
Hot Jazz Brunch with Janet Evra • 11:30 a.m. Oct. 11, Oct. 18
Jenn Asia • 6:30 p.m. Oct. 14 (patio), 7 p.m. Oct. 21, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 28
Joe Metzka • 7 p.m. Oct. 15, Oct. 29
Curt Copeland and Roaming Home • 7 p.m. Oct. 16
Janet Erva • 8 p.m. Oct. 17
Polly Ann and the Tennessee Pearls • 7 p.m. Oct. 22
Brother Jefferson Blues Band • 7 p.m. Oct. 23
Jazz Troubadours & the Panderknots • 7 p.m. Oct. 24
Jazz Brunch with Jim Manley Band • 11:30 a.m. Oct. 25
Where 512 North Euclid Avenue • How much Free • More info evangelinesstl.com
