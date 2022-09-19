Evening kickoff for Mizzou football vs. Georgia on Oct. 1

COLUMBIA, Mo. - After three straight morning kickoffs, the Missouri football team returns under the lights on Oct. 1 when defending national champion Georgia comes to Columbia.

The Tigers and Bulldogs will play at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network, part of a tripleheader on the network, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday.

Georgia, No. 1 in the national polls the last two weeks, has beaten Mizzou eight straight times and gone 9-1 overall against the Tigers in SEC play. UGA has won five of the last eight meetings by 25 points or more. Under coach Eli Drinkwitz, Mizzou lost at home to Georgia 49-14 in 2020 and 43-6 last year in Athens.

First up, Mizzou (2-1) plays at Auburn (2-1) at 11 a.m. this Saturday on SEC Network in both teams' SEC opener. MU is coming off Saturday's 34-17 win over Abilene Christian. Auburn, 41-12 losers at home to Penn State on Saturday, is an early 7.5-point favorite over MU.

Here's the complete TV schedule for Oct. 1, as announced by the league Monday:

Kentucky at Ole Miss, 11 a.m., ESPN

South Carolina State at South Carolina, 11 a.m., SEC Network

Eastern Washington at Florida, 11 a.m., ESPN+/SEC Network+

Alabama at Arkansas, 2:30 p.m., CBS

Texas A&M at Mississippi State, 3 p.m., SEC Network

LSU at Auburn, 6 p.m., ESPN

Georgia at Missouri, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network