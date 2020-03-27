You are the owner of this article.
‘Everyone’s getting along now’
Wagon

The wagon ride signals the end of the episode in "The Busch Family Brewed."

BO: Oh, the definitely-not-Anheuser-Busch wagon is a-coming down the street. Oh, please let this show nearly be over.

GH: Really, one could stop watching as soon as those horses come ‘round the bend. It’s always just a cutesy attempt at commentary on whatever just happened, followed by a story that vaguely relates to Christi and Billy Sr.’s courtship.

“It’s nice how everyone’s getting along now,” Christi says.

Um … OK.

BO: This is clearly not the same time of year as the drive from Lambert to the house earlier — leaves are on the trees again.

GH: And remember in the opening scene when Billy Sr. is so hot that he requires lemonade?

Anyway, they reminisce about the night Billy Sr. met Christi’s mom, which resulted in Billy getting drunk and puking.

BO: And Billy howls like a wolf for … reasons? I’m not sure why.

GH: Does it matter?

BO: The best part of the wagon scenes: when the credits roll.

