"Everything Inside" by Edwidge Danticat

Short stories by the St. Louis Literary Award winner, an immigrant from Haiti who writes about personal relationships and the world that intervenes. By introducing us to characters who have lived through dictatorships, the devastating Haitian earthquake of 2010, restrictive immigration laws, or who are merely tourists hearing about another’s past, Danticat reminds us of the lasting effects of these events on our interactions. (Knopf)
