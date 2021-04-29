Have you noticed that as we age, we lose muscle strength and our joints ache more? As we use our bodies over time, things change. Our bones become less dense, muscles get smaller, we don’t feel as stable on our feet and our body begins to limit our movement and agility. This can cause pain, limit our activity, increase chances for Type II Diabetes and osteoporosis, and prevent us from doing the things we love. Are you experiencing any of these things? If so, OsteoStrong can help.

OsteoStrong is focused on strengthening bones, muscles and joints. It is not your traditional “workout” and nothing like a gym.

OsteoStrong members have reported improvements in bone strength and density, better balance and posture, improved athletic performance and power, as well as reduction or elimination of joint and back pain.

The science behind the success

The OsteoStrong technology, called Spectrum, was created by biomedical engineer Dr. John Jaquish, Ph.D., in order to help his mother who was diagnosed with osteoporosis. In his research about how to recondition bones, he discovered that gymnasts have the highest bone density of all athletes due to the forceful landings during mat routines or catapulting over the horse, for example.

“The results are amazing,” says Laura Harper, who opened the first OsteoStrong in St. Louis with her husband, Johnny. “It can be used by people of all ages and most physical abilities. We have members from 14 years old to 96 years young!”

Not only is the Spectrum System very effective, it takes less than 10 minutes to complete a session. A trained coach supervises each member through the circuit, ensuring correct positioning and posture. It is very easy to commit to the process, as these brief sessions are performed only once a week and can be done in street clothes. You won’t break a sweat, and won’t feel fatigued after – you may actually feel more energized to go on with your day!

Who can benefit?

There are all types of people benefitting from the OsteoStrong system. Anyone with osteopenia or osteoporosis (or who want to avoid it!), men and women who feel deconditioned and need more strength and better balance, those who have a higher risk of falling or fracturing, individuals experiencing chronic joint pain or poor posture, and anyone in need of post-physical therapy strengthening. Athletes of all ages who want more power and reduce their risk of injury consider OsteoStrong their “best kept secret”!

Member testimonials:

Ron: "I am feeling improvement in general health already; however the two important markers I have noticed are in my bone density scan result and in my HbA1C. The bone density numbers have come out to be well outside the ‘panic’ range and my A1C has kept going down from 6.4 to 6.1, and just recently to 5.9. I hope to keep on going like this as long as I can."

Mary: "Before OsteoStrong, I had to go upstairs one step at a time because of the weakness in my legs – I now can walk upstairs in a normal way! The staff is very friendly and makes me feel confident and is always complimentary.”

Shirley: "I am 77 years of age, and for the last three years due to various health issues I have lost a lot of muscle strength. I was reluctant to try OsteoStrong but so glad I did! I have noticed that I'm able to do some of the things I couldn't before! My balance is much better and I definitely feel stronger – which is exactly what I was hoping for!"

Pamela: "I had experienced muscle atrophy and weakness. I could not cook because I was too weak to stand for periods of time and [could not] lift the skillet or a pot of water. I now attend a once weekly session and have experienced major improvement in my balance. I have improved sleep. Through the strength-building machines, I now cook again. Not only am I lifting skillets and pots, but I can lift buckets of water and carry my own groceries!"

Cathy: “Before I joined OsteoStrong I was having terrible leg and hip pain. I struggled to do any type of daily activity without being in pain. I saw an advertisement for OsteoStrong and immediately called for their free trial offer. What was I to lose since it was free? My pain! I got my legs and my life back! I have been going for five weeks and it has made such a difference in my life!”

There are 10 OsteoStrong locations serving the St. Louis and St. Charles area, and all locations offer a complimentary session to anyone who would like to experience the process.

Call the location nearest you to schedule your free session.

