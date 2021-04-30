What everyone has learned in the past year is that your health is more important than ever during these unprecedented times. While COVID-19 vaccinations are underway in our region, COVID-19 and its variants are still around and causing new infections. With the St. Louis allergy season in full bloom, you may be wondering if your sinus issues and drainage or scratchy throat are related to seasonal allergies or possibly COVID-19. You no longer have to wonder or worry about your symptoms – have them evaluated by a health care professional at Sound Health Services.
What is Sound Health?
Sound Health Services is the largest privately-owned otolaryngology practice in St. Louis with more than 30 providers who care for patients at 10 offices conveniently located across the St. Louis Metro area from Chesterfield to Farmington. Otolaryngology is a medical specialty focused on medical conditions concerning the head and neck, including ears, nose and throat (ENT), audiology, speech pathology and allergy services. Sound Health’s state-of-the-art care features services for ENT medical conditions and expert help for environmental allergies, sinus treatment, hearing loss, dizziness, facial plastic surgery, and head and neck surgery. The Sound Health physicians can also detect head and neck cancer, allowing patients to seek and obtain cancer treatment early allowing for the best outcome.
Don’t delay care
There is no reason to suffer from seasonal or chronic allergies, pain or hearing loss. Listen to your body and seek help as soon as possible. Sound Health’s physicians, nurse practitioners, audiologists and speech pathologists at multiple locations are available to care for you. Utilizing highly specialized procedures with the latest medical technology, they provide the best specialized ENT care for both their adult and pediatric patients.
One quick and easy way for Sound Health Services to help you and your family members with specialized ENT care is through their ENT Now clinic, which offers walk-in style, on-the-spot care at a convenient Des Peres location for children and adults. Dr. James Hartman, medical director of ENT Now, explains that ENT Now is unique in providing same-day service for the specialized ENT services. That’s what sets ENT Now apart, along with cost savings, since patients are billed at the specialist office visit rate instead of a higher urgent care rate. “Once people have been there, they love the service,” he says. Dr. Hartman emphasized that individuals should contact a health professional for any health-related issues they may be experiencing. Left untreated, those seemingly minor health issues can turn into something worse. If you are having any issue from the neck up, Sound Health is available to help.
I’m still worried about COVID-19
In addition to ENT, allergy services, audiology and speech pathology, several of Sound Health offices including ENT Now, provide rapid COVID-19 testing so you will know your results before you leave the office. Sound Health has helped the St. Louis community by providing nearly 20,000 COVID-19 tests to date. They are invested in the health of the St. Louis community and are here to care for you. Sound Health is committed to the health and safety of its patients and employees and continues to take appropriate COVID-19 precautions to minimize person-to-person interaction.
Learn more about Sound Health Services at soundhealthservices.com or call 314-729-0077.