The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the meaning of home for many families. Home is now an office, a school room, a restaurant and more. With everyone staying at home through the last year, people have found new needs for the house they call home.
Consort Homes carefully designs and details homes with each individual buyer in mind. The homebuilder is able to customize and personalize aspects of each house to make it specific to each buyer – to truly make it their home. They understand times have changed, and each family – large or small – has different and specific needs for their home. Consort Homes strives to meet those needs.
“At Consort Homes we take a smart 'responsible approach' to building comfortable, long lasting, energy efficient and environmentally responsible new homes in the St. Louis and surrounding areas,” said Dawn Thurman, Marketing Coordinator at Consort Homes. Consort Homes works to build homes each buyer will be proud to call home today and for years to come.
River Breeze Estates in St. Charles
Consort Homes is working on a brand-new community of homes named River Breeze Estates. “Featuring beautifully crafted homes, River Breeze Estates community will be nestled in the heart of St. Charles, MO. St. Charles is known for its historic architecture, specialty stores and antiques, lovely parks, and various recreation complexes,” Thurman said. For buyers interested in a beautifully historic area like this, River Breeze Estates is the opportunity they have been waiting for.
Virtual home shopping
While the COVID-19 pandemic is slowing down as more people are able to get vaccines, Consort Homes continues to take precautions. Virtual home shopping, a popular way to view houses during the pandemic, remains an available option for new home shoppers.
So whether you are ready to leave apartment living or just need more space than what your current home provides, Consort Homes can build the right home for you.
For more information on Consort Homes, the homes they build and River Breeze Estates, visit their website: consort-homes.com.