Connecting through music: The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra engages the community through a disconnected time

In a time where humans felt out of sync and disconnected, the power of music remained a balm to the soul and kept us connected throughout the pandemic. Although concerts and events at historic Powell Hall couldn't take place, the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra (SLSO) never stopped sharing the healing power of music to its beloved audiences. Now, the SLSO is bringing back some normalcy with in-person concerts at Powell Hall through May 15 once again.
The SLSO prides itself on being a community connector, and rightfully so. The SLSO is the second-oldest orchestra in the country, and a proud member of the St. Louis community – regularly collaborating with many of the region's great institutions.
Its mission is to enrich lives through the power of music – in Powell Hall, online or even from their couches at home.
Music to our ears, in our living rooms
The SLSO is a cultural pillar of St. Louis, and has a proud history of performing free concerts in the community, providing music resources to students and teachers, and connecting the entire St. Louis region through music. So when in-person performances were paused, the organization worked creatively to continue to provide musical experiences for all.
Silence was never an option for the SLSO. Traditionally, the SLSO performs a 43-week season from September through June—about 120 concerts at its home in historic Powell Hall and dozens of additional performances throughout the St. Louis region each season.
But, like many organizations, the SLSO turned virtual through COVID – with digital programming as the new norm.
In fact, the SLSO expanded its already-present digital content, making it even more available to the public during the pandemic. The institution and Music Director, Stéphane Denève, immediately moved to providing a robust portfolio of resources and performances online. The orchestra instituted monthly digital Lunch & Learn panel discussions, created a library of free educational activities and made recorded performances available through a variety of digital platforms at no cost.
The way forward for the SLSO
As the pandemic continued, the SLSO found new, innovative ways to connect with the community. In September 2020, SLSO musicians connected with the community in SLSO On the Go—outdoor, socially distanced solo and chamber performances for small audiences at parks, libraries, hospitals, senior communities and personal residences.
Furthermore, the SLSO was able to reopen Powell Hall for small audiences in the fall, through collaboration with infectious disease experts at Washington University School of Medicine, with Denève leading triumphant performances of Beethoven's "Eroica" Symphony to critical acclaim – one of the first major U.S. orchestras to welcome audiences to in-person concerts since the pandemic began.
The tradition of the SLSO carries on. More in-person concerts at Powell Hall are on the horizon, with a full slate of performances expected to return this fall pending COVID-19 developments.
Whether virtual or in-person, the SLSO will continue to draw patrons closer through the power of music.