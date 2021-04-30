Perhaps you're a single mom who is ready to learn new skills for her upcoming future in the workforce, or a new college graduate wanting some extra, extended education to be a top candidate for the job. Maybe you are a current coder wanting to pursue an industry certification to boost your career. Or maybe, like many of us, you were faced with the reality of unemployment during the pandemic – left without a job or salary and starting from scratch.
We all have a story – and many of our stories involve a desire to further our education and pursue higher levels of professional success.
Fulfilling your goals or creating new beginnings can start in your backyard at the Saint Louis University (SLU) Workforce Center, of whom provides premier training solutions to corporations and individuals nationwide. They offer short-duration certification bootcamps, SLU certificates and short courses, and are powered by top-ranked Saint Louis University.
Financial assistance for the unemployed
Not only are they offering these services and courses, they are taking it a step further in this season. MoJobs Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) program is currently offering funding to people that have become unemployed, and a number of SLU Workforce’s certificate programs are approved for this funding (if the applicant qualifies).
So not only are you pursuing your goals, with the help of SLU Workforce Center, you are doing it with financial assistance, or complete tuition coverage.
Not to mention, there is also tuition assistance offered for the already employed. SLU Workforce center offers corporate training in addition to their WIOA programs, allowing businesses to participate in programs like team training or corporate tuition programs.
Spring-boarding your future and learning from industry professionals
“So, why is this different than any other online education program?” We’re glad you asked.
Signing up for continued education courses or studying for exams can feel daunting at any age. With applications aplenty, some will opt out of their dreams and future plans before they even get the chance to make them a reality. Not so with the SLU Workforce Center, where there is no application process and enrollment is done the simple way. Self-enrollment is available online, or you simply can contact their office to register. No fuss, no frills.
The Center has trained over 5,000 professionals and served over 400 companies since its inception in 2013. The best part? All their instructors are all industry professionals who bring real-world knowledge into the classroom. And unlike other online education providers that use message boards, their instructors teach and participate with students in real-time. This means that each course is personal, because getting a degree, continuing your education or studying for exams can feel extremely personal.
Some programs available include IT, Cyber, Agile, Analytics, Project Management and Software Engineering. Take an extensive look at courses on their website, and find the right fit for you.
Not only is every course personal, they are perfectly designed for the busy. And let’s face it, most of us are busy. With day and night courses offered, anyone can become a student again.