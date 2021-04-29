Armed with a few cars and an idea that people might want to lease them, a U.S. Navy veteran named Jack Taylor founded Executive Leasing Company in St. Louis. Today, that company, now called Enterprise, has grown to become the largest transportation solutions provider in the world.

The Tran family risked everything to emigrate from Vietnam to the United States four decades ago. Forged through sacrifice and sweat equity, their restaurants – Mai Lee and Nudo House – are now some of the most beloved in town.

Bronwyn Morgan grew up in the Metro East but moved to various states as an adult, before moving back to the region to be closer to her family and grow her geospatial drone startup, XEOAir. “I’m seeing a lot of growth, new opportunity [in St. Louis],” said Morgan. “I see a city that is looking to heal, as well as grow in a new direction.”

These three St. Louis entrepreneurs exemplify the spirit behind Greater St. Louis, Inc., which is bringing together business and civic leaders to create jobs, expand inclusive economic growth and improve St. Louis’ global competitiveness so that economic opportunity is expanded for all.

Encouraging entrepreneurs to put down roots and support growth

They personify the STLMade movement, an initiative of Greater St. Louis that is shining a light on the amazing things St. Louis’ innovative, tenacious, big-hearted people are doing.

STLMade is supported by a region-wide collaboration of residents, local leaders, institutions, businesses and nonprofits helping to tell St. Louis’ story. It’s a celebration of a region that insists on moving forward by bringing people and ideas together in bold ways that make this a place where someone can start something, get the support they need to stand out and can stay and make St. Louis their own.

As part of its efforts to celebrate and amplify our local small businesses so they can become as great as they dream to be, STLMade recently launched #LoveLocalSTL, a campaign to promote St. Louis’ local businesses who are the heart of the regional economy. The #LoveLocalSTL campaign provides tools to shoppers, diners and anyone looking to highlight the great local businesses in the St. Louis region through a coordinated social media, online advertising and neighbor-to-neighbor approach.

The #LoveLocalSTL campaign also promotes business-to-business activity by encouraging buying, sourcing and shopping within the region.

Spread the word: #LoveLocalSTL

Small businesses, organizations or anyone who loves St. Louis and wants to promote shopping, eating, and gifting from the region’s neighborhoods, can download #LoveLocalSTL assets by visiting theSTL.com/LoveLocalSTL.

“There is momentum building across our region, and we want to capture that movement by calling on everyone in the region to show their love for St. Louis by celebrating the local businesses that make St. Louis unique by shopping, dining and supporting local establishments,” said Greater St. Louis CEO Jason Hall.

By supporting local small businesses, #LoveLocalSTL and the STLMade movement seek to not only honor and celebrate their efforts, but to also promote investment in the local economy so that they can grow and other new businesses can start up, stand out and stay.

So, whether they are a veteran for the U.S. Navy with seven cars and a great idea, an immigrant family wanting to provide great food for the community or an entrepreneur with an idea to use drones to collect geospatial data for other companies, Greater St. Louis, Inc. is working to create an environment through the STLMade movement and #LoveLocalSTL campaign where anyone with an idea has a path forward to success.

This content was produced in partnership with the advertising department. The news and editorial departments had no role in its creation or display.