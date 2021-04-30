When the world went virtual during the pandemic, Fischer & Frichtel, a long-standing St. Louis-area home building company, was ready to help. Spending more time at home led a lot of people to take a closer look at their living situations, and many found that their houses or apartments weren't designed well for their needs. Others found that after taking a much closer look, their homes were hopelessly outdated.
With mortgage rates at all-time lows, and a low inventory of pre-owned homes, new home sales skyrocketed in the St. Louis area. It’s no wonder a large number of these buyers have chosen Fischer & Frichtel as their builder. Founded in 1945, Fischer has more than 20,000 homes and 200+ new home communities to its credit, helping thousands of families in St. Charles and St. Louis counties turn their homebuilding dreams into reality. In glowing testimonials, its customers describe what makes Fischer & Frichtel special: its legendary construction quality, integrity, on-staff carpentry team, first-rate customer experience, highly experienced and talented Home Center designers, and unique warranty program.
Fischer & Frichtel's penchant for technology became quite apparent during the pandemic. The Fischer sales and marketing team loves using digital tools to help make shopping for a new home as easy and convenient as possible. Loads of information and tools on the Fischer & Frichtel website allow customers to explore its homes and communities from the comfort of their sofas, including:
- Online Floorplans & Renderings – styles and designs available in each new home community
- 3D Home Tours – virtual walk-throughs of Fischer's floorplans
- Photo Galleries – Examples of Fischer & Frichtel's homes and communities
- Informative Videos – more about the company and the purchasing experience
- Interactive Design Tool – allows customers to design their home's floorplan and exterior
According to owner and president, John Fischer, the company is currently building homes in master-planned communities, intimate enclaves, lavish estate neighborhoods and free-standing villa communities in Bridgeton/Maryland Heights, Chesterfield, Cottleville, Dardenne Prairie, Eureka, Lake Saint Louis, O’Fallon, St. Charles and Wildwood. Visitors are invited to visit its many display homes, or call Kim Kelly for more information at (314) 283-6510.