Music helps bring us all together. Music and theatre performances both have a way of connecting us all, even through the hardest of circumstances. STAGES St. Louis is doing their part to help bring togetherness to the St. Louis and surrounding communities through performance art.
STAGES St. Louis is celebrating their 35th Anniversary Season by returning to the stage at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center this August for their first live performance since the COVID-19 shutdown.
A tough year for performance art. A tough year for everyone.
Like many companies, STAGES St. Louis’ 2020 season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, STAGES still found a way to help the community. “The STAGES Performing Arts Academy launched virtual education opportunities for free including podcasts, interviews with local and Broadway talent, and masterclasses over Zoom,” said Andrew Kuhlman, Associate Producer at STAGES. Kuhlman goes on to explain how “the STAGES production shops crafted and donated hundreds of ear saver headbands for medical workers and cloth face masks from costume materials for community members.” And although the 2020 season was disrupted, “STAGES was honored with nine BroadwayWorld St. Louis awards including Best Theatre Company of the Decade,” Kuhlman said.
Back on stage and back in action
STAGES St. Louis is proud to have the opportunity to celebrate their 35th Anniversary Season back on stage. “Following the difficult decision to not just cancel the entirety of our 2020 Season, but also the previously scheduled 2021 production of A CHORUS LINE, STAGES is eagerly anticipating a return to live theatre with our 35th Anniversary Season this August,” Kuhlman said.
Behind the scenes
“STAGES opened in 1987 with a budget of $50,000 and a part-time seasonal staff of eight,” Kuhlman said. “Today, the company employs a full-time staff of 25 overseeing a budget of $4.7 million. During the performance season, an additional 150 actors and crew members bring the productions to life.”
STAGES St. Louis brings together people of all ages and socio-economic levels through their shows that are performed to audiences that come together from over "238 cities located in 30 states,” Kuhlman said. “All productions are fully accessible to individuals with disabilities and each season STAGES provides hundreds of complimentary tickets to underserved populations, including low-income seniors.”
Proud to go live, proud to stay safe
“The pandemic has been incredibly challenging for us all, especially the performing arts industry,” Kuhlman said. “As we prepare to welcome audiences to our new home at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, health and safety will be of the utmost priority.” Kuhlman explained that STAGES St. Louis will “continue to follow all guidance from local and national health organizations as well as the Actors’ Equity Association to insure a safe return to the stage.”
For more information on STAGES St. Louis and their upcoming live performances, visit: stagesstlouis.org or call STAGES St. Louis at: 314.821.2407.