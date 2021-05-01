As with all the five human senses, each one is a gift. And when one of our senses is off-kilter, it is easy to grow frustrated. The experts at Southwestern Hearing Centers, a third-generation family business who offers full-service hearing care to the St. Louis community, are bringing back hearing to those who are frustrated by hearing loss.
Since opening the doors of their first office in 1947, their hearing experts have helped thousands of patients reconnect with the sounds they’ve been missing. Now, they have 30 family-owned and –operated locations throughout the St. Louis and bi-state area. Because of their high level of exceptional patient care, Southwestern Hearing Centers are the highest-rated and most-reviewed hearing company in the area.
Hearing loss is personal
Southwestern Hearing Centers is dedicated to offering high level patient-centric hearing testing and hearing health care. The professionals at Southwestern understand that hearing loss is extremely personal, so their highly trained hearing instrument specialists work with each patient to customize their hearing instruments to their lifestyle, hearing loss and individual needs. “Our relationship doesn’t end when you walk out of our office,” said Barnett. “We promise to stand by you during every step of your hearing journey.”
State-of-the-art technology
The team at Southwestern Hearing Centers is lead by veteran hearing specialist, Michael Marino, B.C.-H.I.S., who is Nationally Board Certified in Hearing Instrument Sciences and holds a masters certificate in Auditory Prosthesis. His expertise combined with the state-of-the-art technology at Southwestern Hearing Centers sets them apart from their competitors in the area.
In fact, they are the only company in the area that offers Audibel Via hearing aids with AI technology. This advanced technology gives patients the clarity that is needed to understand speech even in the hardest listening environments. It also connects to each patient’s phone, giving users added hearing controls as well as phone and music streaming capabilities. “Our patients love that it comes in a rechargeable device so they never have to fool with batteries again,” said Cindy Marino-Barnett, COO at Southwestern Hearing Centers.
During the pandemic, Southwestern Hearing remained hyper-focused on keeping their patients and staff healthy, even if that looked different for a short time. “During the heart of the pandemic our hearing specialists and staff were excellent and creatively found ways to care for their patients. They delivered hearing aids outside, set up curb side repairs, and made telehealth appointment,” said Barnett. “It was a tough time, but the pandemic showed us again that it is about care. Caring for the patient hearing, caring for our patients health, and most of all – just caring.
“Hearing is a gift, one that we love giving back to our patients. There’s nothing like watching someone hear again for the first time. We’re lucky to witness these moments – your moments – every single day.”