Expansion draft casualty?
Expansion draft casualty?

Blues face off against Flyers

St. Louis Blues' David Perron reacts to a call during the second period as the Blues face off against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at Enterprise Center. The Blues were defeated 4-3 in overtime, ending their nine-game home winning streak.

Question: Barring any major roster changes before next summer, who do you think the casualty will be to the expansion draft? David Perron might be in that situation again, and Oskar Sundqvist seems like a good depth guy to have.

Answer: If it were up to me, I protect Perron unless his play drops dramatically. Perron is playing his best hockey late in his career. Twenty-goal scorers don't grow on trees, and he's a bargain at $4 million in 2021-22, especially if you still view the Blues as a Cup contender. As for Sundqvist, as valuable as he is in his role for the Blues, it's hard to imagine the team using one of its forward slots to protect him. As we sit here right now, I wouldn't be surprised if Justin Faulk is exposed.

