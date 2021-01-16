 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
F: All remaining patient-facing healthcare providers
0 comments

F: All remaining patient-facing healthcare providers

  • 0

All remaining patient-facing health care providers, including but not limited to: health care workers in emergency shelters; dental offices; school nurses; pharmacies; public health clinics; mental/behavioral health providers and correctional settings. Includes:

  • optometrists (personnel)
  • dentists (personnel)
  • pharmacies (personnel)
  • K-12 nurses
  • local public health agency (personnel)
  • mental and behavioral health providers not included in groups A-E (personnel)
  • medical personnel in correctional settings and emergency shelters
  • medical transportation providers
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports