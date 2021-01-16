F: All remaining patient-facing healthcare providers

All remaining patient-facing health care providers, including but not limited to: health care workers in emergency shelters; dental offices; school nurses; pharmacies; public health clinics; mental/behavioral health providers and correctional settings. Includes:
- optometrists (personnel)
- dentists (personnel)
- pharmacies (personnel)
- K-12 nurses
- local public health agency (personnel)
- mental and behavioral health providers not included in groups A-E (personnel)
- medical personnel in correctional settings and emergency shelters
- medical transportation providers