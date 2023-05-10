(nee Smith) passed peacefully on May 2, 2023, at age 65, with her husband and son by her side.

She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Greg Earl Fallin; son Gregory Earl Fallin II; devoted daughter-in-law Kristina Elizabeth; two grandchildren, Carter James (age 4), Cooper Smith (age 2). Dear sister of Ernest Griggs III Smith (Nancy Battle) and Susan (Walter) Schwarz of Atlanta, GA. Loving aunt, cousin, great-aunt, and friend to many.

After graduating from Stephens College, Cynthia worked as a travel agent for several years and was a guiding light to her husband as they built a successful business, Feed Products & Service Co. Cynthia loved adventure, the outdoors, and entertaining with family at her homes in Idaho and the Bahamas. She will be remembered for her unselfishness, endless hugs, and optimistic view on life.

Services: Memorial Service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Friday, May 19, 2023, at The Rock Church of St. Louis, 9125 Manchester Rd, St. Louis, MO 63144.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Siteman Cancer Center, MSC 1247-414-2100, 7425 Forsyth Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63105 or online at siteman.wustl.edu/tribute. Please indicate on memo line of check "In memory of Cynthia Fallin; gifts should go towards Dr. Govindan's Research".