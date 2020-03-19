Family meeting time

GH: At the mansion, everyone is seated in an odd configuration, assembled on one side of the room as though they're on a talk show, for a family meeting — Christi, Billy Sr., Haley, Maddie, Gussie and even that one sister who really only ever appears in the opening titles. Abbey, I want to say? … Googling. … Yes, Abbey.

Christi and Billy go over unfinished business from the last meeting: Everyone still disapproves of Marissa, and it’s a terrible idea for them to co-habitate in Dallas. There is no new business.

BO: The people who are the focus of this meeting aren’t even present. Neither is Grace.

Haley points out that Billy Jr. is 26 years old and needs to learn for himself. She doesn’t seem 100% Team Marissa, but she’s definitely 100% Team Get Off Billy’s Back.

“There are some red flags that I have,” Christi says. “I think we all have red flags.”

GH: A good alternate title for this show would be “The Red Flags.”

In a wider shot, we see that Peter is also at this meeting. And Jake — in a Kräftig shirt! He’s taking this “like part of the family” thing too literally.

BO: Maddie is worried that Marissa is just in it for the money. Christi says she’s out there to make a brand for herself. Gussie complains that she has pictures all over Instagram (that’s what it’s for, dude), flaunting all Billy’s nice stuff like she owns it already.

Billy Sr. says he doesn’t think that Marissa "helps herself with the way she acts and the things she does.” Christi agrees: “We have to be concerned about these things.”