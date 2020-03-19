Family meeting time

GH: At the mansion, everyone is seated in an odd configuration, assembled on one side of the room as though they're on a talk show, for a family meeting — Christi, Billy Sr., Haley, Maddie, Gussie and even that one sister who really only ever appears in the opening titles. Abbey, I want to say? … Googling. … Yes, Abbey.
Christi and Billy go over unfinished business from the last meeting: Everyone still disapproves of Marissa, and it’s a terrible idea for them to co-habitate in Dallas. There is no new business.
BO: The people who are the focus of this meeting aren’t even present. Neither is Grace.
Haley points out that Billy Jr. is 26 years old and needs to learn for himself. She doesn’t seem 100% Team Marissa, but she’s definitely 100% Team Get Off Billy’s Back.
“There are some red flags that I have,” Christi says. “I think we all have red flags.”
GH: A good alternate title for this show would be “The Red Flags.”
In a wider shot, we see that Peter is also at this meeting. And Jake — in a Kräftig shirt! He’s taking this “like part of the family” thing too literally.
BO: Maddie is worried that Marissa is just in it for the money. Christi says she’s out there to make a brand for herself. Gussie complains that she has pictures all over Instagram (that’s what it’s for, dude), flaunting all Billy’s nice stuff like she owns it already.
Billy Sr. says he doesn’t think that Marissa "helps herself with the way she acts and the things she does.” Christi agrees: “We have to be concerned about these things.”
GH: What are the things?! No one can point to a specific piece of evidence to justify their Marissa paranoia.
Haley, emerging as the single sensible voice in this group, says “it would be really scary being a girl coming into this family.”
Abbey, squandering her one opportunity to speak: “Why is that?”
Haley: “Well, because we sit around in the living room talking about people.”
In an interview, Haley says: “I know my family has some concerns, but I just want to give Marissa the benefit of the doubt. I would be intimidated coming into our family. Because we’re all in each other’s business, we all know what’s going on, we’re a pack. You date pretty much all of us. Yeah, it’s kinda weird.”
After this scene, I am 100% Team Haley.
BO: Jake speaks up to address “the elephant in the room: She DM’d Gussie”
(Other elephants: Where has Abbey been all this time? Where is Grace now? Why is Jake invited to family meetings?)
Once again, Haley speaks reason: “Well, it obviously doesn’t bother Billy.”
GH: The parents decide that Gussie and Jake should discuss the issue with Billy Jr. Neither wants to.
BO: The woman who previously gave Jake relationship advice is now asking him to give her son relationship advice. Nothing in this scene is relatable, and no decision made in this scene makes sense.
GH: Jake is also not thrilled. He jumps from his chair and attempts to make a dramatic exit. Instead, he falls backward, and the chair he had been sitting on crumbles beneath him.
BO: We end this mess of a scene with laughter. Thanks for that, wingman Jake.
Every discussion so far about Marissa is more tell than show. I haven’t seen her do much other than say “like” a lot, so it’s still difficult to know exactly what the family is so concerned about.