Dear Carolyn: I'm tired of everyone worrying if I'm OK and wondering if I have to change who I am and how I relate to people to make it stop.

My mom died when I was 7, and even at that age, I knew something was wrong. No one told me what happened, and I wasn't allowed to go to the funeral, and my teachers whispered about me.

When I was 10, I had an assignment to write about the worst day of my life, and I wrote about how I wasn't able to say goodbye to my mom, and my teacher took me aside to ask if I needed to talk to the school counselor about it. In high school, I finally found out that my mom killed herself by stepping in front of a train. It was awful, but they could've told me something before that. After I found out, I was "forced" to see the guidance counselor all four years of high school.

I miss my mom, and I'm horrified by what happened, but I'm not her. I do lean kind of goth in my dress, and I'm not talkative or bubbly, and my family is constantly "checking in" on me. My aunt texted me after seeing me at a family gathering, saying she wanted to make sure I was OK — this made me so uncomfortable and upset. — Anonymous

Anonymous: I wish your family could recognize who you are on their own.

But they can't, apparently, so you'll have to spell it out for them.

I don't know why they're stuck on this fragile, needy vision of you, besides habit, but I can guess: They, too, were traumatized by your mom's death, and shifting their concern to You the Poor Child allows them to put their own grief someplace else, where it can feel productive. Condensed version: Don't change who you are, not one bit (unless you want to) — but do change how you relate to people, by kindly and bravely showing them the strong, real, interesting adult you've become. And be patient with them, since even the ones who can adjust to a new understanding of you may need time; as tough as family and loss are for people to navigate, change might be toughest of all.

